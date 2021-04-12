2023 Election: Tinubu-branded Rice Hits Kano, Distributed To Residents

In several photos and videos making the rounds, residents were seen with bags of rice with the inscription ‘JAGABAN - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2021

Former Governor of Lagos State, Bola Ahmed Tinubu or people loyal to him have commenced the distribution of branded bags of rice and other food items to Kano residents.

An Instagram username @mansurah_isah of Today’s Life Foundation uploaded pictures of the event with a caption appreciating Tinubu’s foundation for the food items.

The development comes amid claims that Tinubu is nursing presidential ambition ahead of 2023 although he has not publicly confirmed it.

The action further stretches what many believed to be calculated steps taken by the former governor to get the support of the North.

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) had last month celebrated his 69th birthday in Kano State.

The decision had generated various comments but Tinubu claimed the move was to prove that Nigeria is one. 

In December 2020, he met with some scholars who threw their weight behind his “2023 presidential ambition”.

Tinubu had also been to Kaduna and Katsina states, which are among the states with the largest voting populations in the country.

He had also recently donated the sum of N50 million to victims of a recent fire outbreak at Katsina Central Market in Katsina State.

This was even as he paid sympathy visits to traders and other victims of the fire outbreak in company with the state governor, Aminu Bello Masari.

SaharaReporters, New York

