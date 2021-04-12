BREAKING: Bandits Attack Niger Market, Kill 5 Vigilantes, Injure Many Others

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2021

Five men of the vigilantes’ group have been reportedly killed while scores were injured during an attack on a local market and some communities in the Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State on Monday morning.

According to Daily Trust, the incident happened at Bassa community while commercial activities were going on at the community market.

Co-convener, Concerned Shiroro Youths, Sani Abubakar Yusuf Kokki, who confirmed the attacks, said bandits’ deadly attacks have become a daily occurrence in the local government area without any help from the authorities.

He said, “This morning, the daredevils reared their ugly heads again as it is confirmed that, in their large numbers, they stormed quite a number of communities in Gurmana District of the same Shiroro local government and unleashed havoc on unsuspecting victims.

“They were seen from across River Kaduna chasing whosoever is at their sight to abduct.

“Kokki, Shekadna, Karibo, Jabuki, Sarkin Zama, Bakin Kogi (Lagbe), Maganda and other adjoining villages all in Gurmana District came under renewed simultaneous attacks this morning.

“The attacks being carried out by heartless, venomous and hydra-headed terrorists heavily armed with assorted sophisticated and dangerous weapons on countless communities in Shiroro local government area, Niger State have become sad realities in which inhabitants of the war-torn local government have been compelled to experience on daily basis.

“Five members of local Vigilante Corps were said to have been gunned down during the fierce gun battle.

“Also, during the deadly operation, a lot of destructions ensued including many people who sustained various degrees of multiple gunshot injury while many others were kidnapped and taken to an unknown destination.

“Our current sad reality is that there is no longer semblance of security in the whole of Lakpma axis of Shiroro Local Government Area. 

“Security in this part of the state has completely deteriorated.

“Innocent, unarmed, defenceless and peaceful locals have been abandoned to their fate, thereby wallowing in perpetual agony and abject misery,” he lamented.

The state police public relations officer, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, could not be reached at the time of filing this report.

