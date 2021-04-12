How Aviation Official Demanded Bribe Before I Could Fly My Chopper —Adeboye

He, then, called for a drastic action against corrupt practices in all facets of Nigeria.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 12, 2021

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has said that an official of the nation’s aviation sector demanded bribe from him before he would be allowed to fly his helicopter.

 

He, then, called for a drastic action against corrupt practices in all facets of Nigeria.

The renowned cleric disclosed this on Saturday during a special meeting with all ordained ministers of the mission at RCCG, Region 21, Oyo State.

 

Adeboye, who arrived at RCCG 21 Headquarters, Oluyole, Ibadan, around 1:25 pm, said he arrived late for the meeting because someone had requested a bribe from him to fly his chopper.

 

He said to avoid being late to the meeting, he had decided to embark on the trip via his chopper to avoid a possible congestion at the busy Lagos/Ibadan Expressway.

 

However, the preacher withheld the identity of the said official and the department or agency involved while saying such a demand from him was a waste of time.

 

“I don’t give excuses because I have discovered long ago that only failures give excuses. But you must pray for Nigeria.

 

“Something must be done about corruption in this nation. All I can say is that I’m this late because somebody wanted a bribe. And you know if you’re expecting a bribe from me, you have to wait forever.

 

“But the devil has failed. And the devil will continue to fail. Fortunately for me, when I said…I started to leave for Ibadan by 9:00 am.

 

“I decided to come because I know what the devil could do, by helicopter, so that there won’t be a traffic jam that would tie me down on the expressway.

 

“Then, I ran into something else. But by the grace of God, we’re here,” Adeboye said.

 

Meanwhile, Sunday Tribune gathered that the authority, which demanded a bribe from the septuagenarian, was communicated with to authorise the use of the airspace at the material time.

 

It was further gathered that it took a presidential involvement from Abuja before Adeboye could embark on the trip to meet with the ordained ministers in Ibadan after experiencing a five-hour delay by the federal authority. 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Exclusive EXPOSED: How GT Bank Sacked Kogi Deputy Governor, Edward Onoja Over N53 Million Fraud
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption NJC Retires Judge For Issuing Order Without Sitting In Court
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption Delta CP In 5000 KVA Mikano Plant Scam, Faces Redeployment Over Fulani And Biafra Crises
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Exclusive Stolen N300m: Senate President Saraki Recovers N52 million From Accountant; Will Deport Beninois Staff
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Corruption SaharaReporters Interviews Gambian Dissident Living In The US
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Breaking News Buhari’s Chief Of Staff, Abba Kyari Moves To Remove EFCC Boss Magu
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Business Why Zambia Ordered Dangote To Sell Cement For N1, 800 In Zambia
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Human Rights With Your Human Rights Abuses, You Can't Get Help From US, Campbell Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Presidency Reacts To Reports US Placed Nigeria's Communications Minster, Pantami On Terror Watch LIst
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics PDP South-West Congress: Police Arrest 10 Hoodlums With Guns, Others
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics 2023 Election: Tinubu-branded Rice Hits Kano, Distributed To Residents
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Military REVEALED: Military Releases Photographs, Set To Bury 12 Soldiers Killed In Benue
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
News 64-Year-Old Man Slumps, Dies While Fighting With Girlfriend Over Suspicion Of Infidelity
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Politics Real Reason S'East Governors Formed Regional Security Outfit, Ebubeagu – Ikpeazu
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Politics Dambazau Suffering From Acute Dementia, Among Top Four Northern Leaders Who Sponsored Bandits —OPC
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I've Always Known Buhari Lacks Capacity, Competence To Lead Nigeria —Yakasai
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
South Africa How South-African Rapper AKA Lost Fiancée To Hotel Tragedy
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad