PDP South-West Congress: Fayose Allegedly Escapes Attack As Armed Thugs Invade Hotel

Armed men numbering about 150 on Monday allegedly invaded the hotel where former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose lodged in Osogbo, Osun state ahead of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) South-West Zonal Congress.

The hotel, located in Okefia Government Reserved Area (GRA) was invaded by thugs wielding Arms and in more than 10 buses, suspected to be members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW).

“Except for the intervention of some security operatives, it would have been a different story.

“Hon Ladi Adebutu, the leader of Ogun State delegates has also raised the alarm that his hotel is under siege by thugs,” Fayose’s aide, Lere Olayinka said.

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo state and Fayose had engaged in verbal wars over the control of PDP structures, especially the leadership of the party in the region.

The face-off was further aggravated by the re-election bid of the immediate past national vice-chairman of the South-West PDP, Chief Eddy Olafeso.

But, the camp of Governor Makinde endorsed a former deputy governor of Oyo State, Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, for the position.

The sharp disagreement between Makinde and Fayose forced the PDP National Secretariat to move the venue of the congress from Ibadan, the Oyo State capital to Osogbo, the capital of Osun State.

While the governor preferred Lagos State as an alternative venue, Fayose wanted Ogun State.