Residents Kill Three Bandits In Katsina

While others ran away, the three were caught by residents of the community who immediately killed them.

by Sahara Reporters Apr 12, 2021

Residents of Magamar Jibia in the Jibia Local Government Area have killed three gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The suspected bandits were caught with AK-47 rifles on Sunday night while attempting to attack a police station in the community.

The gang of bandits was however repelled by men of the Nigerian army.

While others ran away, the three were caught by residents of the community who immediately killed them.

The incident comes a few months after residents of Charanchi Local Government Area of the state killed and burnt three bandits terrorising the area.

Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been plagued by bandits who regularly attack villagers and kidnap them for ransom.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Niger Market, Kill 5 Vigilantes, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Criminal Elements Plan Attacks On Airports, Nigerian Government Warns
0 Comments
1 Hour Ago
Boko Haram UN Workers Spend Three Months With Boko Haram As Agencies Vow Not To Pay Ransoms
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency Criminals Feeling Heat Of National Identification Number–SIM Verification Exercise —Pantami
0 Comments
10 Minutes Ago
Insecurity Bandits Kill Seven Persons, Abduct Nine Others In Fresh Attack On Zamfara Community
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Business Why Zambia Ordered Dangote To Sell Cement For N1, 800 In Zambia
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Presidency Reacts To Reports US Placed Nigeria's Communications Minster, Pantami On Terror Watch LIst
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption How Aviation Official Demanded Bribe Before I Could Fly My Chopper —Adeboye
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Military REVEALED: Military Releases Photographs, Set To Bury 12 Soldiers Killed In Benue
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Politics PDP South-West Congress: Police Arrest 10 Hoodlums With Guns, Others
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Niger Market, Kill 5 Vigilantes, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Politics 2023 Election: Tinubu-branded Rice Hits Kano, Distributed To Residents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Human Rights With Your Human Rights Abuses, You Can't Get Help From US, Campbell Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Opinion Sheikh Pantami: Our Communication Minister And American Watch-List On Terrorism By Dr Bolaji O. Akinyemi
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Education How Buhari Rejected List Of Beneficiaries Of Scholarship Initiated By Jonathan Because There Was No Northern Beneficiary — First-Class Graduate
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics I've Always Known Buhari Lacks Capacity, Competence To Lead Nigeria —Yakasai
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics PDP South-West Congress: Fayose Allegedly Escapes Attack As Armed Thugs Invade Hotel
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad