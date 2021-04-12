Residents Kill Three Bandits In Katsina

Residents of Magamar Jibia in the Jibia Local Government Area have killed three gunmen suspected to be bandits.

The suspected bandits were caught with AK-47 rifles on Sunday night while attempting to attack a police station in the community.

The gang of bandits was however repelled by men of the Nigerian army.

While others ran away, the three were caught by residents of the community who immediately killed them.

The incident comes a few months after residents of Charanchi Local Government Area of the state killed and burnt three bandits terrorising the area.

Katsina, the home state of President Muhammadu Buhari, has been plagued by bandits who regularly attack villagers and kidnap them for ransom.