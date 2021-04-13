Another Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Commits Suicide In Borno

He was said to have shown some sign of depression before he eventually took his life.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

A soldier identified as Kila Jima fighting Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East has reportedly killed himself.

The soldier, a corporal in the Army’s 152 Battalion, Banki, was said to have suddenly cocked his rifle and shot himself in the head. 

File Photo

The incident happened on Saturday. It is not yet clear what led the soldier to kill himself. 

SaharaReporters gathered that his body has been deposited at the military mortuary in Maiduguri. See Also Military Nigerian Soldier Commits Suicide In Bauchi 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

In March, a soldier, Bello Useni, with the Nigerian Army School of Armour in Bauchi killed himself.

In September 2020, a lance corporal attached to the Army’s 27 Task Force Brigade in Buni Gari, Gujba Local Government Area of Yobe state, committed suicide at his duty post. 

In July 2020, a soldier in the Army’s 202 battalion in Bama, Borno state, killed a lieutenant who did not give him pass to visit his family. 

In 2019, a soldier hanged himself in Abuja. And in 2017, another soldier committed suicide after killing his superior officer.

Soldiers, especially those deployed in operation Lafiya Dole in the North East, have always complained about poor welfare.

