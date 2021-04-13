Boko Haram Demands N30 million Ransom For Adamawa Victims In Captivity

The death toll from Boko Haram attacks on Kwapree community, Hong Local Government Area, Adamawa State, has risen to 10.

This is just as some members of the community said on Monday that they got a call on Sunday from members of Boko Haram, demanding that N30 million be paid for the release of 30 persons abducted during the attacks by insurgents on the community, PUNCH reports.

Boko Haram

The Chairman of the council, James Pukuma, said on Monday, during the visit of the Speaker of the Adamawa State House of Assembly, that the death toll from the attacks had risen from seven to 10 following the discovery of three more corpses.

The attacks on Kwapree was said to have been carried out by Boko Haram terrorists, who killed seven persons and displaced over 5,000 persons.

Meanwhile, two residents of Kwapre, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said that the attackers called on Sunday to demand N30 million ransom.

But the council chairman denied knowledge of any ransom demand.

He said, “There’s no talk of any ransom or demand for it. As of yesterday, there were seven deaths but today it has risen to 10, while 53 persons who are hospitalised are being treated.”