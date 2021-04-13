BREAKING: Again, Borno's Damasak Town Comes Under Boko Haram Attack

Damasak town in the Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State has again come under Boko Haram attack on Tuesday.

A military source told SaharaReporters that the terrorists have, however, been repelled by the soldiers of 145 Battalion.

He said the Boko Haram militants came in through the area of the town where civilians live, just like during Saturday's attack.

He, however, said the soldiers were fully ready for the militants both in the air and on the ground.

As of the time of filing this report, the source could not confirm if the militants successfully killed any civilian or set fire on any property as they did during Saturday's attack.

He said, “We were under attack but the jet is here. Everything is calm now. They came from town again but they left when we overpowered them.

“I cannot tell if anyone died today or if the militants set any house on fire again but I will confirm that later.”

The Boko Haram fighters on Saturday, invaded Damasak town, burning United Nations facilities and forcing humanitarian workers to flee for their lives.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists, aided by their deadlier Islamic State West African Province fighters, set fire to the UN office and to at least three other international charity organisations contiguous to the UN facility.

“The terrorists came into the town in gun trucks. They first embarked on a looting spree. They carted away aid supplies meant for the Internally Displaced Persons before they burnt the UN hub in the town and three other buildings belonging to other aid organisations,” a source in the town narrated.

On March 1, ISWAP jihadists overran a UN hub in Dikwa, killing six civilians and forcing aid workers to retreat from the town despite urgent humanitarian needs temporarily.

On March 15, the fighters attacked Damasak, the headquarters of the Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.