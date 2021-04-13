BREAKING: Again, Borno's Damasak Town Comes Under Boko Haram Attack

He said the Boko Haram militants came in through the area of the town where civilians live, just like during Saturday's attack.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

Damasak town in the Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno State has again come under Boko Haram attack on Tuesday. 

A military source told SaharaReporters that the terrorists have, however, been repelled by the soldiers of 145 Battalion.

Sahara Reporters Media

He said the Boko Haram militants came in through the area of the town where civilians live, just like during Saturday's attack. 

He, however, said the soldiers were fully ready for the militants both in the air and on the ground. 

As of the time of filing this report, the source could not confirm if the militants successfully killed any civilian or set fire on any property as they did during Saturday's attack.

He said, “We were under attack but the jet is here. Everything is calm now. They came from town again but they left when we overpowered them.

“I cannot tell if anyone died today or if the militants set any house on fire again but I will confirm that later.”

The Boko Haram fighters on Saturday, invaded Damasak town, burning United Nations facilities and forcing humanitarian workers to flee for their lives.

See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Boko Haram Fighters Burn UN Facilities In Borno, Attack Workers 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists, aided by their deadlier Islamic State West African Province fighters, set fire to the UN office and to at least three other international charity organisations contiguous to the UN facility.

“The terrorists came into the town in gun trucks. They first embarked on a looting spree. They carted away aid supplies meant for the Internally Displaced Persons before they burnt the UN hub in the town and three other buildings belonging to other aid organisations,” a source in the town narrated.

On March 1, ISWAP jihadists overran a UN hub in Dikwa, killing six civilians and forcing aid workers to retreat from the town despite urgent humanitarian needs temporarily.

On March 15, the fighters attacked Damasak, the headquarters of the Mobbar Local Government Area of Borno.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Demands N30 million Ransom For Adamawa Victims In Captivity
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Insurgency APC Group Gives Zamfara Governor 2-week Ultimatum To End Insurgency
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Presidency Reacts To Reports US Placed Nigeria's Communications Minster, Pantami On Terror Watch LIst
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Attacks Maiduguri, Kills Three Nigerian Soldiers
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Bandits Attack Niger Market, Kill 5 Vigilantes, Injure Many Others
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Business Why Our Cement Sells For N1, 800 In Zambia But N3, 500 In Nigeria—Dangote Cement Plc
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military UPDATE: Why Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Killed Himself In Borno—Colleague
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Criminal Elements Plan Attacks On Airports, Nigerian Government Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Overpowered As Gunmen Abduct Abuja Residents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Too Lazy, He Contested Election To Get Power, Money—Yakasai
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Cross River Residents Discover 15 Beheaded Bodies Dumped On Highway
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Anger, Frustration As University Of Calabar's VC Asks Final-Year Students To Return To 200-Level
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Customers Stranded As Kano Seals Five GTBank Branches
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative’s Application For Asylum Over Atrocities Of Defunct Police Unit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News CCT Spokesperson Replaced After His Badly Written Statement On Assault By Chairman Caught On Video
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians React To First-Class Graduate's Claim Buhari Rejected List Of Scholarship Beneficiaries Because There Was No Northerner
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad