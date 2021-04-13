Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative’s Application For Asylum Over Atrocities Of Defunct Police Unit

The Immigration Division of the Immigration and Refugee Board in Canada rejected Popoola's application because he was a member of the defunct unit of the Nigeria Police Force between 2002 and 2015.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

Canada has rejected the request of a former member of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, Olushola Popoola, seeking asylum in the North American country.

The Immigration Division of the Immigration and Refugee Board in Canada rejected Popoola's application because he was a member of the defunct unit of the Nigeria Police Force between 2002 and 2015.

Popoola left Nigeria in 2016 for the United States before he travelled to Canada, where he claimed refugee status.

His claim was, however, suspended while his case was referred to the Immigration Division for a determination of his inadmissibility.

According to the Canadian immigration department, Popoola was subsequently found “inadmissible pursuant to section 35(1)(a) of the Immigration and Refugee Protection Act, SC 2001, c 27 [the Act]” because “the Nigeria Police Force, and the SARS, in particular, have committed crimes against humanity from 2002 to 2015” including “corruption and impunity” as well as “extrajudicial killings”.

Popoola later approached the Federal Court of Canada to seek judicial review of his determination of inadmissibility, arguing that he had resigned in 2011 but the Force did not accept his resignation, hence he continued till 2015.

But the presiding judge, Sébastien Grammond, on April 8, 2021, dismissed the application for judicial review while upholding the decision of the Immigration Division.

Grammond also said Popoola resigned for personal reasons, not because he learned of human rights abuses.
 
“I am dismissing his application because the decision-maker reasonably assessed the relevant factors for deciding whether Mr Popoola made a knowing and significant contribution to the crimes committed by the Nigerian Police Force,” the judge ruled.

In October 2020, which marked the 60th anniversary of Nigerian independence, tens of thousands gathered in protest against the country’s corruption and police brutality. With young people at the helm, they called for the abolition of Nigeria’s Special Anti-Robbery Squad, known as SARS, which they accused of making unlawful arrests and engaging in harassment, theft, extortion, rape, torture, and murder.

The police authorities later disbanded SARS and announced the formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team to replace the defunct police unit but human rights abuses cannot be said to have been stopped.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Breaking News BREAKING: Police Overpowered As Gunmen Abduct Abuja Residents
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights How Police Begged My Brother Assaulted By Rich Men's Sons To Bury Case — Woman
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Human Rights With Your Human Rights Abuses, You Can't Get Help From US, Campbell Tells Buhari Government
0 Comments
3 Days Ago
ACTIVISM JUST IN: Legislative Aides Protest Non-payment Of Allowances
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Human Rights How I Was Put In Same Cage I Urinated In For 2 Days —Phone Repairer Detained On Instruction Of CCT Chairman
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
MUST WATCH! Nigerian Combined Military Force Attack Unarmed Biafrans On Their Praying Ground In Abia
Human Rights How Nigerian Soldiers Shot Defenceless Biafra Protesters And Loaded Their Corpses Into Vans
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Business Why Our Cement Sells For N1, 800 In Zambia But N3, 500 In Nigeria—Dangote Cement Plc
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military UPDATE: Why Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Killed Himself In Borno—Colleague
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Criminal Elements Plan Attacks On Airports, Nigerian Government Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Overpowered As Gunmen Abduct Abuja Residents
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Too Lazy, He Contested Election To Get Power, Money—Yakasai
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Cross River Residents Discover 15 Beheaded Bodies Dumped On Highway
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Education Anger, Frustration As University Of Calabar's VC Asks Final-Year Students To Return To 200-Level
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Customers Stranded As Kano Seals Five GTBank Branches
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News CCT Spokesperson Replaced After His Badly Written Statement On Assault By Chairman Caught On Video
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians React To First-Class Graduate's Claim Buhari Rejected List Of Scholarship Beneficiaries Because There Was No Northerner
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad