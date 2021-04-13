Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community

The gas explosion was said to have happened around 7pm on Tuesday at Iyasoko street, Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

A gas explosion has rocked the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State. 

The gas explosion was said to have happened around 7pm on Tuesday at Iyasoko street, Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin.

Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said officials of the agency were on their way to the scene.

As of the time of the report, it was not clear what caused the explosion.

Some residents are said to have sustained varying degrees of injury while attempting to put out the fire.

However, no casualty has been confirmed.

The incident comes months after an explosion rocked the Baruwa area of Ipaja in Lagos State, where eight persons reportedly lost their lives.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Business Why Our Cement Sells For N1, 800 In Zambia But N3, 500 In Nigeria—Dangote Cement Plc
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military UPDATE: Why Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Killed Himself In Borno—Colleague
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Criminal Elements Plan Attacks On Airports, Nigerian Government Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Overpowered As Gunmen Abduct Abuja Residents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Too Lazy, He Contested Election To Get Power, Money—Yakasai
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Education Anger, Frustration As University Of Calabar's VC Asks Final-Year Students To Return To 200-Level
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Business Why Our Cement Sells For N1, 800 In Zambia But N3, 500 In Nigeria—Dangote Cement Plc
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military UPDATE: Why Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Killed Himself In Borno—Colleague
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Criminal Elements Plan Attacks On Airports, Nigerian Government Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Overpowered As Gunmen Abduct Abuja Residents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Too Lazy, He Contested Election To Get Power, Money—Yakasai
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Cross River Residents Discover 15 Beheaded Bodies Dumped On Highway
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Anger, Frustration As University Of Calabar's VC Asks Final-Year Students To Return To 200-Level
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Customers Stranded As Kano Seals Five GTBank Branches
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative’s Application For Asylum Over Atrocities Of Defunct Police Unit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News CCT Spokesperson Replaced After His Badly Written Statement On Assault By Chairman Caught On Video
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians React To First-Class Graduate's Claim Buhari Rejected List Of Scholarship Beneficiaries Because There Was No Northerner
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad