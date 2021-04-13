Gas Explosion Rocks Lagos Community

A gas explosion has rocked the Amuwo-Odofin Local Government Area of Lagos State.

The gas explosion was said to have happened around 7pm on Tuesday at Iyasoko street, Agboju, Amuwo-Odofin.

Nosa Okunbor, spokesperson for the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) said officials of the agency were on their way to the scene.

As of the time of the report, it was not clear what caused the explosion.

Some residents are said to have sustained varying degrees of injury while attempting to put out the fire.

However, no casualty has been confirmed.

The incident comes months after an explosion rocked the Baruwa area of Ipaja in Lagos State, where eight persons reportedly lost their lives.