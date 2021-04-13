Gunmen Abduct Military Woman, Two Others On Ibadan/Ijebu Ode Expressway

The gunmen emerged from the bush around 8:20 am, and shot indiscriminately before taking the victims away to an unknown destination.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

Barely four days after the Oyo State Police Command rescued four victims abducted on Ibadan/Ijebu Ode Road, gunmen again on Monday abducted three women at Onipe community, in the Idi-Ayunre area of Ibadan, the Oyo state capital.

SaharaReporters learnt that the gunmen emerged from the bush around 8:20 am, and shot indiscriminately before taking the victims away to an unknown destination.

Daily Trust

The victims were identified as Mrs Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde.

Mrs Ogunrinde, a military officer, was said to have been driving a Toyota RAV-4, with registration number AGL 66 FY before she was abducted. 

Two men (names withheld) later lodged a report on the kidnap incident at Idi Ayunre Division at 10am.

Recently, kidnappers have carried out three different operations on Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Expressroad. 

On Tuesday, April 6, three quarry site workers and a female commuter were kidnapped on the road.

Earlier on March 15, kidnappers struck at Ibuso Gbooro, close to Dally Junction, by a quarry site, and abducted two bank officials, two commuters and a palm wine tapper.

Police Public Relations Officer in the state, DSP Adewale Osifeso confirmed the recent incident when contacted.

Osifeso said, "The combined team of AKS, Idi Ayunre Division, other tactical teams, as well as local hunters and vigilante group has been actively on the trail of the gunmen." 

SaharaReporters, New York

