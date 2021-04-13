JUST IN: EFCC Arrests Former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha, who is the senator representing Imo North was arrested Tuesday at about 4:15 pm at his private office in Abuja.

A source at the commission told SaharaReporters that an invitation was sent to the former governor but that he failed to turn up as advised.

EFCC operatives, who had been on his trail for days, stormed his office on Tuesday evening and arrested him.

The anti-graft agency had in 2020 said it returned N2.7 billion recovered from Okorocha to the state government.

Imam Usman, zonal head of the EFCC Port Harcourt office, said the returned fund is part of the N7.9 billion recovered from different bank accounts linked to the ex-governor.

Usman said N2.5 billion was returned under the short-lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha, immediate past governor, while Hope Uzodinma, incumbent governor of the state, received N514 million.

The zonal head added that the EFCC would prosecute Okorocha after concluding its investigation on him.

Okorocha and Uzodinma, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been at loggerheads as the governor has accused his predecessor of corruption and personalising state-owned properties.