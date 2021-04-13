JUST IN: EFCC Arrests Former Imo Governor, Rochas Okorocha

A source at the commission told SaharaReporters that an invitation was sent to the former governor but that he failed to turn up as advised.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has arrested former governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha.

Okorocha, who is the senator representing Imo North was arrested Tuesday at about 4:15 pm at his private office in Abuja.

@REALROCHAS/TWITTER

A source at the commission told SaharaReporters that an invitation was sent to the former governor but that he failed to turn up as advised.

EFCC operatives, who had been on his trail for days, stormed his office on Tuesday evening and arrested him.

The anti-graft agency had in 2020 said it returned N2.7 billion recovered from Okorocha to the state government.

Imam Usman, zonal head of the EFCC Port Harcourt office, said the returned fund is part of the N7.9 billion recovered from different bank accounts linked to the ex-governor.

Usman said N2.5 billion was returned under the short-lived administration of Emeka Ihedioha, immediate past governor, while Hope Uzodinma, incumbent governor of the state, received N514 million.

The zonal head added that the EFCC would prosecute Okorocha after concluding its investigation on him.

Okorocha and Uzodinma, both of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have been at loggerheads as the governor has accused his predecessor of corruption and personalising state-owned properties.  See Also Breaking News BREAKING: Police Arrest Rochas Okorocha For Allegedly Destroying Imo Government, Security Vehicles 0 Comments 1 Month Ago

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Buhari Is Too Lazy, He Contested Election To Get Power, Money—Yakasai
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
Education Nigerians React To First-Class Graduate's Claim Buhari Rejected List Of Scholarship Beneficiaries Because There Was No Northerner
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Politics REVEALED: UK Sources Identify Nigerians Behind Pro-Buhari Protest, Accused Persons Deny Alleged £75 Payment
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Pastor Adeboye, El-Rufai Meet In Kaduna Over Release Of Kidnapped Redeemed Church Members
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
CRIME Ex-minister, Gbagi Declared Wanted By Police In Delta Over Abuse Of Staff Surfaces Eight Months Later
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Business Why Our Cement Sells For N1, 800 In Zambia But N3, 500 In Nigeria—Dangote Cement Plc
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Military UPDATE: Why Soldier Fighting Boko Haram Killed Himself In Borno—Colleague
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Criminal Elements Plan Attacks On Airports, Nigerian Government Warns
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Police Overpowered As Gunmen Abduct Abuja Residents
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Buhari Is Too Lazy, He Contested Election To Get Power, Money—Yakasai
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Cross River Residents Discover 15 Beheaded Bodies Dumped On Highway
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Anger, Frustration As University Of Calabar's VC Asks Final-Year Students To Return To 200-Level
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
News JUST IN: Customers Stranded As Kano Seals Five GTBank Branches
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
#EndSARS Canada Rejects Ex-SARS Operative’s Application For Asylum Over Atrocities Of Defunct Police Unit
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Insurgency South-West Shiites Accuse Nigerian Government Of Sponsoring Terrorists With Millions Of Dollars
0 Comments
2 Days Ago
News CCT Spokesperson Replaced After His Badly Written Statement On Assault By Chairman Caught On Video
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Education Nigerians React To First-Class Graduate's Claim Buhari Rejected List Of Scholarship Beneficiaries Because There Was No Northerner
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad