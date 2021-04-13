Ondo Governor, Akeredolu Writes Police Commissioner Over Former Deputy’s Alleged Refusal To Return Government Vehicles

Akeredolu in a letter signed on his behalf by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Special Duties & Strategy, Dr Doyin Odebowale, alleged that Ajayi was still holding on to four government vehicles despite leaving office two months ago.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 13, 2021

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has petitioned the state commissioner of police, Salami Bolaji, to prevail over the former deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi to return government vehicles in his possession.

He noted that all entreaties to Ajayi to return the vehicles, for the use of the incumbent deputy governor were rebuffed.

The letter reads, “Our office has the firm directive of the Governor of Ondo State, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi O. Akeredolu, SAN, to recover all government properties still in the possession of former political office holders in the state, especially those who served in the immediate past administration.

“Our record confirms that Mr Agboola Ajayi, the immediate past Deputy Governor of Ondo State, is still holding on to four vehicles owned by the government.

“All entreaties to him to return these vehicles, for the use of the incumbent occupier of the office, have been rebuffed. Please, Sir, find attached copies of the letters dated 16th February, 2021 and 1st March, 2021 respectively.

“We lodge this complaint believing that you will use your good offices to look into this brazen act of conversion, and this is being charitable.

“Any person who keeps/detains the property of another with the intent to deprive the owner, permanently, of the usufruct right conferred therefrom, has committed an offence known in law as stealing.

“The vehicles in Mr Ajayi’s possession, unlawfully, are Land Cruiser SUV, New Toyota Hilux, New Toyota Hilux and Toyota Hilux.”

Akeredolu had last year picked Lucky Ayedatiwa as his running mate for the October 2020 governorship election in the state after an irreconcilable crisis between him and Ajayi.

