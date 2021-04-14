Man Kills Chief Imam For Sleeping With Wife In Niger

A 35-year-old man, Umaru Jibrin, has stabbed the Chief Imam of Enagi town in Niger state, Alhaji Attahiru Alhassan, to death for allegedly having sexual relationship with his second wife, Aisha Umar.

Jubrin was said to have caught the Chief Imam and his wife in bed at a neighbour’s house.

The suspect, who was paraded at the police headquarters in Minna on Tuesday, said on the day he caught the deceased and his wife, Alhassan had walked past him into a neighbour’s house.

Almost at the same time, he said his wife told him she was going to a toilet behind the compound.

Jubrin explained that when he did not see his wife after about an hour, he decided to go look for her and he heard her voice in the neighbour’s house.

“I entered and met the Chief Imam naked on the bed with my wife. They were sleeping together. I didn’t do anything, I left them and went to my brother’s house to report what I saw,” he said.

Jubrin further explained that he became aggravated when the Chief Imam called him for a dialogue over the incident.

“During the discussion, things became heated, we argued with each other and I forcefully collected the iron rod with Alhaji Alhassan and stabbed him in the neck,” he said.

This led to the death of the Imam and Jubrin fled but he was apprehended at Batati village in the Lavun Local Government Area of the state.

Aggrieved youths of Enagi town reportedly stormed the police station in an attempt to lynch the suspect but the police relocated him to the police headquarters in Minna.

Speaking when he was paraded in Minna, Jubrin said that he regretted his action as he did not know it would lead to Alhassan’s death.

Briefing journalists at the Police Headquarters, the Police Public Relations Officer, Wasiu Abiodun said the suspect confessed that he killed the Imam out of anger.