Nigeria Facing War From Boko Haram, Fulani Herdsmen Not Insecurity — Nnamdi Kanu

Leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra Mazi Nnamdi Kanu has said Nigeria is in a state of war, not insecurity, as the government claims.

Kanu said war has been launched on Nigeria by the terrorist sect, Boko Haram, the Islamic State in West Africa Province and killer Fulani herdsmen.

In a Twitter post on Wednesday, the IPOB leader said the warlords have already conquered the North and are coming for the South.

His post read, “NIGERIA: Stop calling it INSECURITY. It’s WAR, simple! And it’s coming from BokoHram, ISWAP & Herdsmen. It’s Northern, Islamic & driven by #Fulani. They’ve conquered the North & soon coming to the South.

Call a spade, a spade. Nonsense!”

Kanu has consistently criticised Nigeria and its leaders on numerous occasions, describing the country as a failed state.

Kanu had earlier stated that only security outfits like the Eastern Security Network formed by IPOB can save the people.

He had vowed that the group will defend all territories of the South-East and other states where Igbo people reside in Nigeria at all cost.

According to Kanu, the Nigerian government is not only pampering Fulani terrorists who are on a rampage, killing innocent people but also aiding and abetting them with its silence on their criminality.

He, however, asserted that the IPOB, through its Eastern Security Network, will not succumb to the threat of the Nigerian government and the Fulani militias.

“We will drive the Fulani killers away from Biafraland. What’s happening in Yorubaland cannot happen in Biafraland. Anywhere we confront Fulani terrorists, we shall fight them head-on. We know they are in the police and army,” Kanu had said.

“General T. Y. Danjuma himself testified before the British Parliament that the army of Nigeria and police are colluding in the conquest of the indigenous populations in Nigeria. And, we are not an exception in the terrible and sinister conspiracy.

“The police in our land are terrorists in uniform. The army we have in Biafraland are basically terrorists. They are there to support the Fulani Janjaweed government, but we will resist them.

“One thing about Nigeria is that they tend to defend the aggressors. It is in the DNA of Nigeria to always support evil. The land of Biafra must be defended at all cost. It is the land of God.”