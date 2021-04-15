BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Three Policemen In Ebonyi, Cart Away Rifles

Gunmen have killed three policemen in Abakaliki, Ebonyi state.

SaharaReporters gathered that the officers were killed on Wednesday night while on a ‘stop and search’ operation along Onuebonyi/Nwezenyi Road.

The gunmen were said to have ambushed them and carted away their rifles.

They were said to have operated with a bus with which they escaped the scene.

Their bodies have been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary.

The incident is the latest in what appears to be a growing trend of attacks against security personnel in the South-East region of the country.

Last Monday, gunmen attacked the police headquarters and the correctional centre in Owerri, setting 38 vehicles ablaze and freeing 1,844 inmates.

Police stations have also come under attack in the region, with many officers killed.

South-East governors recently announced the establishment of a joint security outfit, codenamed ‘Ebube Agu’ to battle rising insecurity.