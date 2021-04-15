Ganduje Is Either Insane Or Suffering From Delusions— Fani-Kayode Blasts Kano Governor For Calling Yoruba, Igbo Minority Groups

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode says the Governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje is insane over his verbal attacks on the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic nationalities in the country.

The ex-minister also described the recent statement made by the governor about the entire Southern Nigeria as insulting and shameful.

Femi Fani-Kayode

Fani-Kayode said this in an open essay entitled: ‘A warning to Governor Ganduje and those that think like him,’ posted on his Twitter page on Wednesday.



The Peoples Democratic Party’s chieftain has quoted Ganduje as saying, “It is a glaring fact that Northerners occupy over 80 percent of Nigeria population and that is primarily why other minority tribes like Igbo and Yoruba should respect them for that.



“The insecurity everybody is talking about is everywhere. Before Nigerians, particularly Igbos and Yorubas used to think that insecurity exists only in the North but today, insecurity in those tribes today is on the increase.



“Igbos and Yorubas are busy agitating for freedom, thereby creating their own insecurity with the establishment of IPOB and Oduduwa Republic which are now terrorising the entire nation. My advice to every Nigerian is to support President Muhammadu Buhari in moving this country forward. He has achieved so much for the country and must be commended.”



Reacting, Fani-Kayode said the Kano governor did not have a clear-cut idea of what he was saying, adding that his statements were capable of frustrating his efforts of seeking peace and unity among Nigerians.

Fani-Kayode said, "This is one of the most shameful, insulting, specious, irresponsible, pernicious, perfidious and disrespectful statements that I have heard in years. It is also reflective of the author’s debilitating, deafening, gut-wrenching and mind-blowing ignorance.

"Governor Ganduje is nothing but a decrepit old relic from the distant past and a fading and toothless old dinosaur who has not only lost touch with reality but who has also lost touch with common sense. Simply put he is either totally and completely insane or he is suffering from strong delusions of grandeur."

“He says Northerners own Nigeria and that they constitute 80% of the Nigerian people! Permit me to ask, which 'North' is he talking about?” Fani-Kayode demanded.



“Is it the North West, the North East or the Middle Belt because these are three distinct and separate entities which are all manned and filled with people from different tribes and religious faiths.



“The old North that Ganduje craves for and appears to be trying to invoke and resurrect is long gone, dead and buried.



“For the last few weeks and months I have been at the forefront of those advocating for the building of bridges and understanding between the regions, zones, tribes, religious faiths and political parties in Nigeria. However, statements like Ganduje’s make this appear to be an exercise in futility,” Fani-Kayode said.



The ex-minister also clarified that the Nigerians from the South are decent and civilised human beings, and warned Ganduje and others that have his kind of mentality not to mistake that for cowardice, stressing that they will protect their human rights at all costs.



“That we want to keep the peace, build bridges, enhance national unity, re-establish national cohesion and ensure that our country does not end up fighting a second civil war or engage in a second round of fratricidal butchery does not mean that we are weak, cowardly, scared, perturbed or living in trepidation of the North and neither does it mean that we have lost our testicular fortitude and capitulated to the archaic, anachronistic, godless and unacceptable philosophy and irreverent logic of ‘born to rule’.



“It just means we are decent, civilised, restrained, mature and responsible leaders and people who hate bloodshed, who value peace, who seek to avoid conflict, who insist on ensuring that good sense prevails and who recognise the fact that war is the greatest evil that one can possibly imagine and that we must avoid it at all costs.



“Despite our pacifist disposition it must also be clearly understood that there is a limit to our sense of restraint, patience and understanding and that limit is a clear understanding and acknowledgement of the fact that peace cannot come at the expense of Southern and Middle Belt liberty, dignity, self-respect, freedom and pride. Simply put we will not sacrifice our civil liberties, human rights and right to exist as freeborn citizens on the alter of one Nigeria.”



Fani-Kayode also told Ganduje that the "calls for Biafra and Oduduwa are compelling and they have massive support in their respective zones. This cannot be wished away or easily dismissed and it cannot be underestimated.



"The Igbo and the Yoruba particularly will be your worse nightmare if you continue to call us out, push us to the wall, insult us with reckless abandon, kill our people or spit in our faces.



"I advise you and those that think like you to mind your words or prepare for a cataclysmic and jaw-breaking response and reaction which may ignite our country into the greatest display of lethal fireworks in the history of Africa.”