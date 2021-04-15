Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Destroy Vehicles, Hoist ‘Biafran Flag’

The incident comes a few hours after Nnamdi Kanu accused the DSS of plotting to sponsor criminals to carry out attacks on banks while disguising as Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

Gunmen on Thursday attacked residents of Abagana community in the Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra state.

They also destroyed two vehicles after hoisting a Biafran flag.

According to the Anambra Broadcasting Service (ABS), the gunmen went to a commercial bank in the community where they shot sporadically into the air, dispersing bank customers and passersby.

“The gunmen, numbering about ten, who drove in black Honda Pilot Sports Utility Vehicle (SUV), equally hoisted Biafran flag at the gate of the bank, set fire on a Nissan Pathfinder SUV with registration number UR 640 KJA, and smashed glasses of a Honda car with registration number FST 456 AC, all parked in front of the bank,” a resident said.
 
It is however not clear if anyone sustained gunshot injury.

The incident comes a few hours after Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), had accused the Department of State Services (DSS) of plotting to sponsor criminals to carry out attacks on banks while disguising as Eastern Security Network (ESN) operatives.

Speaking through the spokesman for IPOB, Emma Powerful, Kanu claimed that the propaganda was aimed at blackmailing ESN and tarnishing the image of the security outfit before the world.

He alleged that the money to be realised from the operation would be used to purchased arms, maintaining that the security outfit has no plan to attack banks in the South-East. See Also Insecurity DSS Planning To Sponsor Attacks On Banks In South East To Blackmail ESN, IPOB, Says Kanu 0 Comments 8 Hours Ago

The IPOB leader however assured residents and institutions including banks in the region of their safety.
 

