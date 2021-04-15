How Angry Residents Killed 30 Bandits In Katsina

At least 30 suspected bandits have been killed by residents and local vigilantes of Majifa village in the Kankara Local Government Area of Katsina state.

According to Daily Trust, the incident occurred in the early hours of Monday.

A resident of the village who confirmed the incident added that other bandits rushed back on camels to retrieve their corpses.

“Residents of the village received the information that bandits were planning to attack them that night, so they ambushed them and God helped them to repel the attack and they killed at least 30 of the bandits.

“While the villagers were waiting for the daybreak to burn the corpses, they woke up to see that all the dead bodies had been taken away, with other neigbouring villages confirming that some people did that using camels,” he said.

That was the third time within three weeks that residents would confront gunmen.

On Sunday, residents of Magama in the Jibia Local Government confronted attackers and killed three of them.

Similarly, residents of Yan Marafa and Mununu villages in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina dared their attackers during which scores were killed.