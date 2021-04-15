NDLEA Arrests Nigerian Rapper, CDQ Over Alleged Possession Of Drugs

Popular Nigerian rapper, Sodiq Abubakar Yusuf, popularly known as CDQ, has been arrested by the Nigerian Drug Law Enforcement Agency for allegedly violating the drug law.

CDQ was arrested on Wednesday night when men of the NDLEA visited his Lekki residence following an intelligence report made available to the agency.

According to the agency, the rapper has been granted bail but remains under investigation.

NDLEA’s Director, Media, and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, who confirmed the development to Punch said some substance known as ‘loud’ ― a cannabis variant ― was found in the rapper’s house.

Babafemi said the musician cooperated during his arrest and mentioned the names of other big artistes who use the substance.

The spokesman said the outcome of the investigation would determine if the rapper would be charged to court or counselled by the agency.

Babafemi said, “Yes, CDQ was arrested in his house at Lekki for being in possession of cannabis. He was arrested based on intelligence. As of last night, he was granted administrative bail, but he is expected back into custody today because it is an ongoing investigation.

“Some substances were found and he mentioned some names of some other big artistes. So, it is an ongoing investigation.

“The outcome of the investigation would determine what would happen. There are cases whereby the investigation shows some sufficient infractions, and then the case will go to court. There are other cases whereby if the quantity is insignificant, we will bring him in for counselling and possible rehabilitation. Those are likely scenarios that will happen.”

The rapper has reacted to the development via an Instagram post, hinting that someone was trying to set him up.

He wrote, “No sleep for the wicked. Iyalaya yin o ni sun for dis Lagos (Your forebears won't sleep in this Lagos)… They tryna set me up today but Olohun wa.”