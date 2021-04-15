Nigerian Soldiers Rescue Herders, 200 Cattle As Bandits Attack Kaduna Communities

The herders were attacked while grazing their cattle in the village.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

Two herders have been rescued by troops of the Nigerian Army under the auspices of Operation Safe Haven following an attack by gunmen in Mabuhu village, Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna state.

Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs disclosed this in a statement on Thursday.

Aruwan said the herders, Zakariya Ahmadu and Abubakar Kofar were attacked while grazing their cattle in the village.

He said the troops in conjunction with the Special Forces of the Nigerian Air Force, responded to a distress call and rescued both herders with their 200 cattle and handed them over to their employer, one Alhaji Alhamdu.

The statement read, “Similarly, troops of Operation Safe Haven responded to a distress call relaying information of a kidnap operation along the Gidan Waya-Jagindi Road, Jema’a Local Government Area.

“The troops rescued one Ibrahim Tafida from the scene, after armed bandits had opened fire on his vehicle, forcing it to a stop in a bid to kidnap the occupant.

“The bandits, who abandoned their mission and fled as they sighted the approaching troops, are currently being trailed.

"On a sad note, troops discovered the dead body of one Jafaru Isah in the bushes beside a river in Farin Hawan village, Jema’a local government area.

“The troops mobilised to the area following a tip-off and found the decomposing body which was handed over to the family of the deceased for burial. Investigations into the incident are ongoing.

“Acknowledging the reports, Governor Nasir El-Rufai noted with sadness the discovery of the corpse in Jema’a LGA, and sent condolences to the family of the deceased, as he prayed for the repose of his soul.

“The Governor thanked the troops for the timely rescue of the citizen in Jema’a LGA, and the herders in Zangon Kataf LGA.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Destroy Vehicles, Hoist ‘Biafran Flag’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Damasak: How Brigadier-Commander Tilawan's Recklessness Allowed Boko Haram Kill Many, Make Residents Flee Homes— Military Source
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Gunmen Kill Three Policemen In Ebonyi, Cart Away Rifles
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Insecurity How Angry Residents Killed 30 Bandits In Katsina
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Military How Boko Haram Attacked Damasak With The Help Of Some Residents – Nigerian Army
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Hersmen Hack Farmer To Death In Oyo Community
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 10 Former Nigerian Governors Linked With N30billion Properties In UK
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Politics Ganduje Is Either Insane Or Suffering From Delusions— Fani-Kayode Blasts Kano Governor For Calling Yoruba, Igbo Minority Groups
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Insecurity Gunmen Attack Anambra Community, Destroy Vehicles, Hoist ‘Biafran Flag’
0 Comments
8 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Damasak: How Brigadier-Commander Tilawan's Recklessness Allowed Boko Haram Kill Many, Make Residents Flee Homes— Military Source
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Politics Hundreds Of Yoruba Women From The Diaspora Storm Ooni Of Ife's Palace, Insist On Yoruba Nation
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Police Why Alkali Can’t Be Confirmed As Nigeria’s Police Inspector-General In The Eyes Of The Law
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Releases Video Of Saturday's Attack On Damasak, Borno
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity YouTube Suspends Pastor TB Joshua’s TV Over Alleged Hate Speech
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics JUST IN: Buhari Returns To Nigeria After Two Weeks Medical Checkup In London
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Opinion Why Twitter Picked Ghana Over Nigeria, By Chido Nwangwu
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Christianity Oyedepo's Church, Living Faith To Spend N160 Billion On New 100,000-Seater Auditorium
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad