"Nigerians Sold It To Us"– Two Indians Nabbed With Drug Tell Police

The Indian police on Wednesday arrested two of its citizens with 1 kg heroin, a pistol, and three live cartridges.

According to the police, those arrested were identified as Mohsin Ansari (28) and Rahul Sharma (26). They were arrested from near Khanpur Chowk in Kharar based on a tip-off.

File photo used to illustrate story.

SSP Satinder Singh said Mohsin Ansari is a taxi driver and stayed at Zirakpur, while Rahul Sharma is a bartender while also working as a food delivery boy.

As a bartender, Sharma came in contact with people addicted to heroin and started supplying them drugs, The Indian Express reports.

The accused disclosed they used to get the drug from some Nigerian residents in Delhi and then supply it in Mohali and Kharar. The accused also revealed that they used to visit their suppliers thrice a month.

"The accused would get the supply from Dwarka in Delhi. In the past, too, there have been cases where the accused were getting heroin supplied from Dwarka. Our teams are working on some specific leads to break the supply chain," said a police officer.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.