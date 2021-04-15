"Nigerians Sold It To Us"– Two Indians Nabbed With Drug Tell Police

The accused disclosed they used to get the drug from some Nigerian residents in Delhi and then supply it in Mohali and Kharar.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

The Indian police on Wednesday arrested two of its citizens with 1 kg heroin, a pistol, and three live cartridges.

 

According to the police, those arrested were identified as Mohsin Ansari (28) and Rahul Sharma (26). They were arrested from near Khanpur Chowk in Kharar based on a tip-off.

File photo used to illustrate story.

SSP Satinder Singh said Mohsin Ansari is a taxi driver and stayed at Zirakpur, while Rahul Sharma is a bartender while also working as a food delivery boy. 

 

As a bartender, Sharma came in contact with people addicted to heroin and started supplying them drugs, The Indian Express reports.

 

The accused disclosed they used to get the drug from some Nigerian residents in Delhi and then supply it in Mohali and Kharar. The accused also revealed that they used to visit their suppliers thrice a month.

 

"The accused would get the supply from Dwarka in Delhi. In the past, too, there have been cases where the accused were getting heroin supplied from Dwarka. Our teams are working on some specific leads to break the supply chain," said a police officer.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the NDPS Act and the Arms Act.

 

 

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

CRIME Nigeria's Drug Law Enforcement Agency Arrests Three Suspected Cocaine Smugglers At Lagos Airport
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Another Nigerian Sentenced To Death For Drug Trafficking In Vietnam
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
CRIME NDLEA Prevents Rescue Of Drowning Graduate
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Drugs Dry Chicken Noodles Used To Smuggle Drugs Through Enugu Airport, NDLEA Says
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Drugs Nigerian Pilot Tests Positive For Marijuana In Random Drug Test
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Corruption Appeal Court Reserves Judgment In Suit To Extradite Sen. Kashamu To U.S.
0 Comments
3 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Corruption 10 Former Nigerian Governors Linked With N30billion Properties In UK
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Boko Haram ISWAP Releases Video Of Saturday's Attack On Damasak, Borno
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Politics How Ex-Army Chief, Dambazau Made Money From Boko Haram Conflict, Bought Houses in Dubai – OPC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics It’s Hard To Defend Fulani, Build Bridges Due To Ganduje’s Provocative Statements – Fani-Kayode
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Soccer Why I Returned To Kano Pillars – Ahmed Musa
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Corruption EFCC Arrests Former Akwa Ibom Attorney-General Over N1.4billion Money Laundering
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
News Why Marriage Mates Kill Their Spouses– Lawyers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Politics I Have Conceded Defeat But South-West Congress Election Was A Scam— Fayose
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Business Burger King To Open In Nigeria Despite Country's Economic Challenges
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Politics Okorocha Breaks Silence On EFCC Arrest
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Politics Labour Party Chairman Writes INEC, Accuses National Secretary Of Forgery, Impersonation, Intimidation, Hijack Of Party’s Structure
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics There Are Plans To Incite War In South-East – Governor Umahi
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad