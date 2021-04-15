Osun Suspends Three School Principals Over Yoruba Independence Lecture

The state Commissioner for Education, Folorunsho Bamisayemi, on Wednesday, said they were suspended for allowing a seditious group into their school premises to address the students.

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

The Osun State government has suspended three school principals for allowing a group of secessionists to preach to their students.

 

Governor Gboyega Oyetola

The commissioner said: “A viral video showed the group talking to the students about the plan of the Yoruba nation to secede from Nigeria.

 

“The administration of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola was not aware and never gave consent to the group to speak with public school students in the State.

 

“Nigeria is one entity and will continue to remain so. The state government of Osun never gave consent to any group to speak with students of public schools on a matter we know can cause disunity and chaos in the country."

 

SaharaReporters had published how Olayomi Koiki, media aide to Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, in a viral video showed how schoolchildren were being sensitised to the need for self-determination for the South-West region.

 

In the Facebook video, one of Koiki's representatives paid a visit to a primary school, taking along customised Oduduwa Republic books on which was written the proposed anthem and short notes on Yoruba culture. 

 

 

The books were distributed to the pupils.

 

Koiki's representative was seen in a classroom sensitising over 20 pupils to the customs and traditions of the Yoruba nation.

 

 

He said, “We want self-determination so we can be free from slavery, those at the helm of affairs in Nigeria lie to us. They claim we are future leaders but their actions state otherwise. We have decided that our young ones must be successful, but we thought, how do we achieve that? We reasoned that if we remain under the country, Nigeria, this might be unattainable because all our resources have been embezzled by the Fulanis.

 

 

“If we complain, we'll be asked to keep quiet. The Fulanis go to farms, rape our women, kill our people and those who manage to escape, don't escape unhurt. We felt an end should come to all of these.”

 

 

He further taught the students and teachers the proposed Oduduwa Republic national anthem and encouraged the pupils to inform their parents of the struggle for the independence of the new nation.

