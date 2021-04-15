Oyedepo's Church, Living Faith To Spend N160 Billion On New 100,000-Seater Auditorium

The Living Faith Church founded by Bishop David Oyedepo is to spend over N160 billion to build its 100,000-seater auditorium, known as ‘The Ark.’

The groundbreaking ceremony for The Ark was carried out by Bishop Oyedepo in March 2021.

According to reports, N45 billion has already been released for the project out of the N160 billion earmarked for it.

Thus, the project has already kicked off and to be completed in three years.

First announced in late 2015 as the “Faith Theatre”, the 100,000 seats stadium-like project has now been officially renamed as “The Ark”, unveiled at the church earlier last Month.

Sited on about 1,000 hectares of land (the site of the old Faith Academy compound), within the vast premises of the current church building, the Ark will specifically accommodate 106,000 seats and will include a 24-Floor Mission Tower (International Headquarters Facility) made up of two twin towers of 12 floors each.

Upon completion, the existing 50,000 seaters Faith Tabernacle will serve as an overflow facility.

Oyedepo had recently said members of the church would not be tasked to contribute to the project.