Why I Returned To Kano Pillars – Ahmed Musa

On Tuesday, Kano Pillars confirmed that Musa had rejoined them, having signed a deal until the end of the season.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 15, 2021

Super Eagles skipper, Ahmed Musa, has disclosed why he decided to rejoin his former club Kano Pillars.

 

Musa's agreement includes a clause that allows him to leave when and if he can find a club in Europe.

 

He joins as a Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) elite player to boost their image and help Musa maintain his fitness as he continues his search for a European club.

 

The 28-year-old, who is a free agent since leaving Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr in October, had received offers from England, Russia and Turkey.

 

Speaking on the move, the former Leicester, CSKA forward, told BBC Sport Africa, "Anything that improves the image of Nigerian football is something that I strive to embark on and Kano Pillars holds a special place in my heart.

 

"It's the team that helped me become the professional footballer I am today, so this is more than just football but a very strong bond."

 

During his first spell with Pillars, Musa scored 18 goals to finish as top scorer in the 2009/10 NPFL season. 

 

Musa made his 96th appearance for Nigeria in their 3-0 win over Lesotho in Lagos in the Super Eagles final Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the Teslim Balogun Stadium.

 

