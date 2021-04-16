Boko Haram Killed Three Soldiers, Some Civilians In Damasak Attack – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army has said that the Boko Haram terrorists and their Islamic State West African Province (ISWAP) fighters attacked Damasak town in Borno State in five gun trucks during which three soldiers and some civilians were killed.

The army, however, added that the troops repelled the invasion.

The army noted on Friday that 13 ISWAP commanders were also killed by the troops and the air component of the Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, stated that the terrorists were killed while attempting to loot food items from a store belonging to the United Nations as well as the UN drugs and ambulance.

The army spokesman confirmed that some public properties were burnt in the town.

He said, “A senior Commander of ISWAP, Bukar Gana Fitchmeram (aka Abu Aisha), and scores of his fighters who were on a revenge mission at Damasak, fell to the fire power of Nigerian troops Thursday. The terrorist and his fighters met their waterloo as they made a come-back following the neutralisation of 12 high value ISWAP commanders in Mobbar LGA.

“The deadly air strikes conducted on Tudun Wulgo, Zari and Tumbun Alhaji, Kusuma, Sigir in Ngala and Arijallamari, in Abadam, Marte and Ngala Local government Areas, led to the killing of top ISWAP Leaders. The Commanders that perished in the airstrikes included Mohammad Fulloja, Ameer Mallam Bello, Ba'a kaka Tunkushe, Abu Muktar Al -Ansari, Ameer Abba Kaka, Abu Huzaifa, Ameer Modu Kwayem, while Goni Mustapha who was the Chief Imam of the ISWAP escaped with bullet wounds.

“Troops’ artillery bombardment and air strikes on April 6 also resulted in the elimination of two top ISWAP leaders, including Abu-Rabi and Muhammed Likita as well as scores of their troops and bodyguards around the axis of Kusuma, Sigir in Ngala and Arijallamari in Abadam local government areas.

“The terrorists’ storage facilities that housed weapons used to conduct several attacks were also targeted and destroyed in the air raid by the Air Component of Operation Lafiya Dole.

“Also on April 11, the Nigerian military bombardments eliminated scores of ISWAP/Boko Haram terrorists on five gun trucks in Damasak. Some of the terrorists were hit close to the perimeter fencing, while others were neutralised while attempting to loot food items in a store belonging to the United Nations as well as drugs and ambulance. However, three soldiers and some civilians lost their lives while properties were burnt in the town.

“Some of the terrorists still got access to the town, burning and looting items before vacating the area. It is also noteworthy that Damasak has been attacked several times and failed. Troops’ fighting spirit remains very high in spite of the nefarious activities of some local informants who often tip the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists on troops’ movements and positions.”