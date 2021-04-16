BREAKING: Gunmen Open Fire On Villagers, Kill Six, Injure Others In Plateau

There was a fresh attack that took the lives of six persons at Wereng village in the Riyom Local Government Area of Plateau State on Thursday night.

It was learnt that some gunmen opened fire on some villagers at the village, killing six persons and injuring three others.

The attack occurred at night when villagers were planning to go to bed.

There had been rumours that the villagers might be attacked any moment but it was unclear if security agencies acted on the information, Saturday Vanguard reports.

Wereng had under attack a number of times before now.

Although Operation Safe Haven on peace mission in the State did not confirm the incident at the time of this report because the spokesman, Major Ibrahim Shittu, could not be reached as calls put across to his known mobile line did not connect but the Police and the Management Committee Chairman of the Local Government Area, Mafeng Gwallson did.

Police spokesman, ASP Gabriel Ubah, said, “Yes, the Command is aware of the unfortunate attack at a beer parlour in Wereng village of Riyom LGA where six persons lost their lives.

“The Commissioner of Police Condemned the incident, directed the Area Commander to relocate to the area and more personnel were deployed to ensure that normalcy is restored.

“Meanwhile investigation is on to unravel the circumstances that led to the attack and bring the perpetrators to book.”

Mr. Gwallson however, said, “Yes, there was an attack by suspected herdsmen, where six people were killed and three seriously injured but recuperating.”