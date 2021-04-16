Disclose Buhari's Health Status, He is Not A Private Citizen, PFN Tells Presidency

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) has called on the Presidency to disclose the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying Nigerians have the right to have that information. 

 

The PFN also faulted Buhari over his recent trip to the United Kingdom for medical check-up amid various challenges in Nigeria's health sector. 

President Buhari

Its National President, Bishop Francis Wale Oke at the end of the body's National Executive Council meeting in Lagos, said as a public servant, the president is answerable to his people. 

 

Describing the attitude of politicians in the habit of going abroad for medical treatment as selfish, the cleric criticised the government for its failure to provide world-class hospitals for Nigerians. 

 

He said, “Stop hiding the health status of the president, tell the whole nation so we know what to do. For some weeks now, our president has been out of the country on health ground. However, a few things give us concern about Mr President’s travel. 

 

"We feel the nation is not being told all the truth about the health of Mr President. We asked the federal government and the presidency to leave the card on the table and tell us what is happening to our president.

 

"Mr. President is no longer a private person, he belongs to all Nigerians and we need to know what is happening to him so that we know what and how to pray.

 

“We are also concerned that whenever Mr President needs a health check-up, he goes out of the country. To us, that is a very major security risk. Does it mean that our president is safer in the hands of a foreigner than in our hands? 

 

"Supposing those people in an attempt to undermine our nation, try to play games with our president, what can we do?

 

"Why should our elected officials be going abroad for medical treatment when they can inject the money into our health care system and bring it up to par with the nation they are going. Nigeria is blessed with intelligent medical personnel.

 

"The challenge is that we are not creating an enabling environment for them to practise. How many Nigerians can afford to travel abroad for medical treatment, federal government should please rise up and invest in our health care sector and bring our health system to a world standard.”

Saharareporters, New York

