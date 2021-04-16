Gunmen Abduct Another Monarch In Ekiti

by Saharareporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

The Obadu of Ilemeso-Ekiti in Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti state, Oba David Oyewumi has been abducted.

Oba Oyewumi was said to have been kidnapped in his palace on Thursday night by gunmen who scaled the fence, shot indiscriminately into the air and took him away.

File photo used to illustrate story.

This is coming barely a week after the Elewu of Ewu, in Ilemeje LGA of the state, Oba Adetutu Ajayi escaped kidnapper’s ambush.

Confirming the incident, the Police Public Relation Officer, Ekiti State Police Command, Sunday Abutu, said, “It happened yesterday in his palace.”

Abutu said further that necessary steps had been taken to rescue the monarch and apprehend the culprits.

