Gunmen Murder Pastor Inside His Church In Abuja

Gunmen, believed to be kidnappers, have killed a pastor, Emeka Unaegbu, inside his church in the Jikwoyi area along the Nyanya Road in the Federal Capital Territory Capital, Abuja.

It was learnt that Pastor Unaegbu of the Goodnews City Church, was killed by the assailants on Tuesday evening while having a lone vigil in his church.

Police sources told SaharaReporters that the cleric might have been killed by gunmen who had attempted to abduct him from the church.

It was also believed that the gunmen might be one of the ravaging armed gangs who have been kidnapping and killing residents, particularly on the outskirts of the FCT.

According to witnesses, the pastor’s body was found in the morning on the church premises.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was confirmed dead.

“He was barely breathing by the time neighbours and some members discovered him lying in the building. He passed on while being rushed to the hospital,” a source added.

The incident has reportedly thrown the Nyanya-Jikwoyi area into mourning as Pastor Unaegbu was said to be a popular cleric in the area.

The police in the area were said to be investigating the incident, but no arrest had been made yet.

Mourning the pastor on her Facebook page, a woman, Stella Okoro, wrote, “With deep and heavy heart, l announce the sudden death of my beloved brother and pastor, Emeka Unaegbu. May the good Lord show you mercy and accept you in His kingdom. Amen.”