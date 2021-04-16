How Three Abducted Women Secured Their Freedom In Ibadan

The pressure mounted on the kidnappers, with the invasion of their suspected hideout, as well as continuous trailing by the command operatives, made them to release their victims.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

Four days after gunmen abducted three women at the Onipe community area of Ibadan-Ijebu Ode Road, Oluyole Local Government Area of Oyo State, the victims secured their freedom. 

SaharaReporters gathered that the women secured their freedom on Friday, just as police operatives led by the Divisional Police Officer in charge of Idi Ayunre Division, at around 9 am, were said to have closed in on the kidnappers around Triton Fish Company, near a bush at Ogunmakin community.

Daily Trust

The victims were identified as Mrs Theresa Okeowo, Mrs Abosede Adebayo and Mrs Bola Ogunrinde.

Mrs Okeowo, a teacher in a secondary school in Ogun State, and Mrs Adebayo, a dentist were said to have been given a ride by Mrs Ogunrinde, a Master Warrant Officer, when they were kidnapped on Monday, April 12.

Mrs Adebayo is a nursing mother with two children. 

A source told SaharaReporters that after some pressure was mounted on the kidnappers by the police trailing them in the bush, they decided to collect an undisclosed amount of money as ransom and showed their victims a path they could follow to get help.

The source said the victims looked unkempt and tired when they were found by the police.

Confirming the situation, the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adewale Osifeso, said it was achieved through police operatives’ efforts at dismantling the operations of the kidnappers.

Osifeso said: “As a result of ceaseless, strategic and systematic utilisation of intelligence and operational assets, the tactical sweep embarked upon, as coordinated by the Commissioner of Police, Ngozi Onadeko, has yielded a desired result.”

The PPRO pointed out that the pressure mounted on the kidnappers, with the invasion of their suspected hideout, as well as continuous trailing by the command operatives, made them to release their victims.

He added that the women had been medically evaluated and reunited with their families, assuring that efforts were ongoing to arrest the kidnappers.

SaharaReporters, New York

