Nigeria Inter-religious Council Advises Christians, Muslims Amid Current Tension

The Nigeria Inter-religious Council has urged Nigerian Muslim faithful and Christians to pray for the courage to forgive one another in the spirit of the just-concluded Lent season and ongoing Ramadan.

In a statement by its Executive Secretary, Cornelius Omonokhua, the group encouraged adherents of both religions to learn from the significance of both Ramadan and Lent which are seasons of abstinence, fast, almsgiving, works of mercy and forgiveness.

It read, “NIREC congratulates our Christian faithful for successful completion of Lent and Easter celebration. As Jesus Christ died on the cross of Calvary to bring peace into this world, we pray that this message of peace will continue to radiate in the heart of every human being, especially, the Nigerian citizens. In the same vein, NIREC wishes our Muslim faithful a blissful Ramadan.

“As our Muslim brothers embark on this journey through the holy month of Ramadan, may the Almighty Allah guide our footsteps and answer our prayers with abundant blessings.

“Recall that Lent and Ramadan are Holy Seasons of fasting, abstinence, almsgiving, works of mercy and forgiveness. In the spirit of these sacred seasons, let us pray for the courage to forgive each other and one another.

“The message from fasting, abstinence and almsgiving is NO PAIN, NO GAIN. Pain is a stepping stone to growth. May these seasons empower Nigeria to grow from grass to grace. May the message of peace from our Lord Jesus Christ and the core value of peace that defines Islam as a religion of peace change every human being to live as a true creature of God Almighty.

“May we be witnesses to the life of Jesus Christ and the teachings of peace of the Holy Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) in everything we do or say. May the love and peace shared by both Christians and Muslims lead us to a united and peaceful Nigeria.”