Oduduwa Republic: Will There Be Civil Sharia As Yoruba Muslims Have Been Demanding? —MURIC Asks Agitators

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) has asked those agitating for the Oduduwa Republic to state what they have in stock for Muslim children and women in the South-West and what their plan is for hijab.

In a statement by the director of the group, Ishaq Akintola, MURIC asked if the agitators have any provision for civil sharia which “Yoruba Muslims have been demanding for ages.”

Prof. Ishaq Akintola, Director of MURIC

The Islamic group said it was drawing the attention of the agitators of the Oduduwa Republic to the plight of Muslims in Yorubaland.

It stated that leaders of the groups agitating for breakaway must admit that there is a strain in Christian/Muslim relationship in the South-West and must proffer solutions to address it.

He said, “We draw the attention of the ideologues of Oduduwa Republic to the plight of Muslims in Yorubaland. Leaders of the groups agitating for Yoruba breakaway must admit that there is a strain in Christian/Muslim relationship in the South-West and proffer solutions instead of blackmailing and accusing it of fomenting trouble in the region. It is the height of hypocrisy and it will not help the cause of the Yoruba nation.

“We, therefore, ask the Yoruba agitators, what do you have in stock for Muslim children and women? What is your plan for hijab? Is it as dictated by CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria)? Is there any provision for civil shariah which Yoruba Muslims have been demanding for ages? The response of the agitators to these questions will go a long way in determining their readiness to tolerate Muslims or the plot to continue oppressing us.”

