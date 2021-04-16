Teenager Kills Eight Persons In US Mass Shooting, Kills Self

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

A 19-year-old has shot and killed eight people, injuring several others at a FedEx Corp. facility in Indianapolis, United States.

The incident happened on Thursday night, in which the gunman also shot himself dead, the city’s police said.

The Indianapolis incident is the third shooting of this scale in recent weeks.

The shooting suspect has been identified as Brandon Hole, according to law-enforcement officials. Mr. Hole is a former employee of the company, a person familiar with the matter said.

Around 11 pm Thursday, the suspect arrived at the FedEx Ground facility’s parking lot, got out of his car and started shooting at people, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Deputy Chief Craig McCartt said at a news conference Friday morning. The man then entered the building, shooting at more people before killing himself.

When police arrived, they found “an active and chaotic crime scene,” Deputy Chief McCartt said. The incident lasted only a few minutes, and by the time police went inside the facility, “the situation was over,” he said.

"Further questions about the perpetrator should be direct to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department," he added.

According to authorities, the gunman opened fire outside, wounding several others and sending witnesses running before taking his own life.

The suspect in the Indianapolis mass shooting was known to federal and local authorities prior to the attack. A family member of the suspected shooter reached out to authorities warning about the suspect’s potential for violence, according to three law enforcement sources briefed on the matter. 

It was not clear when the warning was given but the outreach was followed up by both local authorities and FBI, which opened a preliminary investigation into any possible threat, the sources said.

The FBI eventually closed their inquiry after concluding there wasn’t sufficient evidence to continue it, according to the sources who did not specify why federal investigators dropped the matter. 

The suspect has not been publicly identified.

The FBI is helping Indianapolis Metro Police Department “on the search of the suspect’s home,” the FBI special agent in charge Paul Keenan said at a Friday morning news conference.

Asked whether authorities had any indication this attack would occur, police said no.

