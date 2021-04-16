Tinubu Finally Reacts To ‘Jagaba Rice’ Distributed In Northern Nigeria

SaharaReporters had earlier reported how the Tinubu-branded bags of rice were being distributed to Kano residents.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 16, 2021

The National Leader of the ruling All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has denied distributing bags of rice in some states in the northern part of the country.

This was contained in a statement sent to SaharaReporters by his Media Aide, Tunde Rahman, in Lagos.

See Also Politics 2023 Election: Tinubu-branded Rice Hits Kano, Distributed To Residents 0 Comments 3 Days Ago

There were speculations that the initiative was funded by the former Governor of Lagos State or people loyal to him.

In several photos and videos making the rounds, residents were seen with bags of rice with the inscription ‘JAGABA - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’.

An Instagram username @mansurah_isah of Today’s Life Foundation uploaded pictures of the event with a caption appreciating Tinubu’s foundation for the food items.

However, Tinubu said he was not responsible for the initiative.  

“We have seen the images being circulated of bags of rice depicting Asiwaju’s face being distributed across parts of the North,” Tinubu said.

He, however, commended the efforts of the various groups for their benevolence.

“I am not responsible for this initiative but l commend the efforts of the various volunteer groups responsible for this benign act of charity and love for one another, particularly in this Holy month of Ramadan”.

The development comes amid claims that Tinubu is nursing presidential ambition ahead of 2023 although he has not publicly confirmed it.

See Also Islam 2023: Tinubu Entices Borno Muslims With Rice, 10,000 Bags Shared For Ramadan 0 Comments 19 Hours Ago

SaharaReporters, New York

