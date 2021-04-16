Why 2023 General Elections May Not Hold At Stipulated Time, Says Primate Ayodele

The Leader of INRI Evangelical spiritual church, Primate Elijah Ayodele says the 2023 general elections may not hold on the stipulated dates because of insecurity, adding that the country must seek God’s face if they want the polls to hold.

The cleric in a statement released by his media office said Nigeria is going into a state of anarchy with the way insecurity is being handled.

He added that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will lose two governors to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

“If we want to do election in 2023, we need to seek divine intervention because there will be so much of insecurity before the election which will make the government to postpone the date of election at different times,” the statement read.

“APC reconciliation committee led by Yobe governor will suffer gang-up, I advise APC not to do their convention when they want to do it to avoid confusion and many troubles, some will be bringing setback for the chairman.

“Muslim-Muslim ticket in APC is as good as total failure, if they try it, they will fail in 2023, they should be careful so the party will not break by the end of this year.

“If PDP can work with (former Senate President, Bukola) Saraki, they will get the best ahead of 2023. The party will lose two governors who are moles in the party, they should put efforts to achieve the best.’’