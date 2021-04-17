Again, Hisbah Arrests Eight Women, Three Males For Eating During Ramadan In Kano

Hisbah made the arrest after getting some information from the residents of the two areas at different times.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

The Sharia police officials of the Kano State Hisbah Board have arrested eight women and three men for eating during Ramadan.

They were arrested in a raid by Hisbah personnel at Tudun Murtala of Nassarawa Local Government and Sharada area of Kano Municipal, where they were found eating.

Kano Hisbah corps

The Acting Commandant General, Musa Kibiya, said that the board made the arrest after getting some information from the residents of the two areas at different times.

“The residents of the area feed us with information and when we went to Tudun Murtala, we found five women and three men eating in broad daylight.

“At Sharada, we were able to arrest three women.”

He added that what those people did is against the teaching of Islam.

But the arrested people denied committing what they were accused of, saying they have their reasons for that.

The girls said that they did not fast because they saw their period, a circumstance that disallows fast.

Dr Kibiya said that the board would investigate the matter to find out those with a genuine reason for not observing the fast.

He added that the board would continue with the raid on other places in the state to fish out those who don’t want to observe the fast.

Recall that on Thursday, Hisbah arrested some youths in the state for eating in the daytime during Ramadan. The officials arrested three males and eight females.

“We will investigate, and if they have compelling reasons, we will release them. However, those found wanting will be enlightened and even prosecuted if need be,” Dr. Kibiya had said.

He said a woman should not be seen eating in public during fasting, “for whatever reason,” adding that the board would arrest anyone found to be eating during the day.

“Fasting is compulsory for healthy, adult Muslims in the month of Ramadan except for the traveller, menstruating women or old people.”

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Islam Sharia Will Be Allowed In Oduduwa Republic, Igboho's Aide Replies MURIC
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Opinion America Is Today Walking On Pins And Needles And Making The Best Of A Bad Situation In Iraq
0 Comments
6 Years Ago
Christianity Governor Fayose’s Ekiti Appointments Are Lopsided And Biased, Group Says
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
ACTIVISM Shiite Youths Storm Kano In Protest
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Boko Haram Organisation Of Islamic Cooperation Condemns Terrorists' Attack On Nigerien Military Base
0 Comments
4 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
ACTIVISM Police Disrupt Yoruba Nation Rally In Ibadan, Take Over Venue
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Economy Cement Price Soar in South-East
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Jobs Why I Became Scavenger In Lagos – Master’s Degree Holder
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Politics Help, I’m Dying Of Hunger – Kaduna “Sex Party” Restaurant Owner Cries Out
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Insecurity Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Kill 11 In Fresh Attack On Benue Community
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Tradition Prince Philip Buried In Royal Vault of UK’s St George’s Chapel
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad