Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing

The terrorists were aided by local informants and sympathisers before attacking the military base.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

Boko Haram insurgents have launched a major attack on the base of the special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, located in Ngomari in Buni Yadi and Kumuya in the Buni Gari area of Yobe State, killing three soldiers while about 171 others reportedly fled the base or are missing in action.

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the insurgents destroyed heavy military equipment and shared photographs of gun trucks razed by the insurgents.

“The terrorists attacked us on Friday morning. They attacked the military base and burnt it down. Three soldiers were killed, one injured, while about 171 are missing. The base is deserted but we have called in for reinforcements,” a military source said.

“One Camel MRAP was burnt, one 105MMPH Artillery gun burnt, one Conqueror and one T72 tank were also burnt. The terrorists also set the camp ablaze,” another source revealed.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists were aided by local informants and sympathisers before attacking the military base.

During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers.

It was learnt that the insurgents withdrew when reinforcements from the Nigerian troops came to the base.

The Nigerian troops have presently also restricted movement along Damaturu-Damboa-Biu Road following the attacks by the insurgents.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Scandal #PantamiResign: Angry Nigerians Ask Buhari To Sack Communications Minister
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Taraba Council Chairman Escapes Death As Bandits Attack Convoy, Kill Policeman
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

ACTIVISM Police Disrupt Yoruba Nation Rally In Ibadan, Take Over Venue
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Economy Cement Price Soar in South-East
0 Comments
13 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Christianity Real Reason TB Joshua’s Youtube Channel Was Suspended
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Jobs Why I Became Scavenger In Lagos – Master’s Degree Holder
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Sharia Will Be Allowed In Oduduwa Republic, Igboho's Aide Replies MURIC
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Corruption Nine Governors Diverting Local Government Funds, NULGE Says, Plans Protests
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Lawmaker Declines Nigerian Government's Appointment
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad