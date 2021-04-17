Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing

Boko Haram insurgents have launched a major attack on the base of the special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, located in Ngomari in Buni Yadi and Kumuya in the Buni Gari area of Yobe State, killing three soldiers while about 171 others reportedly fled the base or are missing in action.

Military sources told SaharaReporters that the insurgents destroyed heavy military equipment and shared photographs of gun trucks razed by the insurgents.

“The terrorists attacked us on Friday morning. They attacked the military base and burnt it down. Three soldiers were killed, one injured, while about 171 are missing. The base is deserted but we have called in for reinforcements,” a military source said.

“One Camel MRAP was burnt, one 105MMPH Artillery gun burnt, one Conqueror and one T72 tank were also burnt. The terrorists also set the camp ablaze,” another source revealed.

SaharaReporters learnt that the terrorists were aided by local informants and sympathisers before attacking the military base.

During the attack, the terrorists used heavy weapons in destroying military equipment and patrolled the community to prevent the reinforcement of soldiers.

It was learnt that the insurgents withdrew when reinforcements from the Nigerian troops came to the base.

The Nigerian troops have presently also restricted movement along Damaturu-Damboa-Biu Road following the attacks by the insurgents.