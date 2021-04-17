Cement Price Soar in South-East

Prices of cement have increased by 67 per cent in the South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

A market survey conducted by NAN at various wholesale and retail shops in the zone shows that the product's price has increased almost by double compared to the price in 2020.

A cement dealer at Kenyetta Market in Enugu State capital, Ifeanyi Amadi, said the increase in the product's price started last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in dollar exchange.

He noted a trailer load of Dangote cement with 600 bags initially sold at N1.5 million in 2020 but is now N2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

"The prices change daily, so as we are talking now, I cannot guarantee the prices it will be sold tomorrow," he said.



Another retailer at Uwani, Samuel Uwakwe, said he was surprised at the rate prices of the product in the country.

According to him, a bag of Dangote Cement is sold at N3,900, Unicem for N3,700; Bua Cement for N3,700 and Kogi Super Cement is sold at N3,600.

Uwakwe lamented that few individuals were allowed to supply the product and pleaded with suppliers to reduce the prices and make it available for the citizens.