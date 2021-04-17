Cement Price Soar in South-East

A trailer load of Dangote cement with 600 bags initially sold at N1.5 million in 2020 but is now N2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

Prices of cement have increased by 67 per cent in the South-East states of Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports. 

A market survey conducted by NAN at various wholesale and retail shops in the zone shows that the product's price has increased almost by double compared to the price in 2020.

A cement dealer at Kenyetta Market in Enugu State capital, Ifeanyi Amadi, said the increase in the product's price started last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and increase in dollar exchange.

He noted a trailer load of Dangote cement with 600 bags initially sold at N1.5 million in 2020 but is now N2.3 million in the first quarter of 2021.

"The prices change daily, so as we are talking now, I cannot guarantee the prices it will be sold tomorrow," he said.

Another retailer at Uwani, Samuel Uwakwe, said he was surprised at the rate prices of the product in the country.

According to him, a bag of Dangote Cement is sold at N3,900, Unicem for N3,700; Bua Cement for N3,700 and Kogi Super Cement is sold at N3,600.

Uwakwe lamented that few individuals were allowed to supply the product and pleaded with suppliers to reduce the prices and make it available for the citizens.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Corruption Nine Governors Diverting Local Government Funds, NULGE Says, Plans Protests
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Corruption PDP Youths Knock Finance Minister Over Printing Of N60billion Notes
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Economy Naira Crashes Further Against Dollar At Parallel Market
0 Comments
1 Month Ago
ACTIVISM PHOTONEWS: Niger Delta Activists Protest The Siting Of A $1.5 Billion Dry Dock In Lagos State
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Economy Poor Economic Situation, Naira Depreciation Consequences Of Past Mismanagement, Massive Looting - FG
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Breaking News Buhari Returns To Nigeria After UK Vacation And Medicals; To Embark On Three-Nation Tour Of Egypt, Saudi Arabia And Qatar
0 Comments
5 Years Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Lawmaker Declines Nigerian Government's Appointment
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Corruption Nine Governors Diverting Local Government Funds, NULGE Says, Plans Protests
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Islam Sharia Will Be Allowed In Oduduwa Republic, Igboho's Aide Replies MURIC
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Elections Why There Will Be No Election In Yorubaland In 2023, Igboho’s Aide, Koiki Says
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Makinde Sacks Ladoke Akintola University Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
18 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plan To Marry Our Daughters, Kill Our Sons – Kaduna Parents
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Angry Workers Block Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
United States of America Teenager Kills Eight Persons In US Mass Shooting, Kills Self
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad