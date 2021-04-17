EXPOSED: Nigerian Army Publishes Old Photos Of Destroyed Boko Haram Vehicles To Claim Damasak Victory

The Nigerian Army posted photographs showing damaged vehicles of the Boko Haram terrorists in Damasak, Borno State, on Friday, to show its troops decimated the terrorists, but checks by SaharaReporters have revealed that the photographs are old images.

The photographs shared by the army on Friday are actually from a March 15 operation in the same Damasak, which was reported and shared by several media, including by a medium, Calibre Obscura, via https://twitter.com/CalibreObscura/status/1371524197726441472

#Nigeria: After a large ISIS attack in #Damasak (VBIED used), images have been posted of 9 AKs, an RPG-7 and an NSV HMG recovered by NA along with two technicals, all burned out. Currently unclear who their original owner was.



ISIS claim 12 dead/wounded, but no proof yet.

"After a large ISIS attack in Damasak, images have been posted of nine AKs, an RPG-7 and an NSV HMG recovered by the Nigerian Army along with two technicals, all burned out. Currently, unclear who their original owner was. ISIS claim 12 dead/wounded but no proof yet," the platform has said on March 15.

But the army published the photographs again on Friday to prove that it had killed about 13 commanders of the Boko Haram and the Islamic State West African Province.

HOW ISWAP SENIOR COMMANDER, FIGHTERS ON REVENGE MISSION MET THEIR WATERLOO AT DAMASAK



...They met their waterloo as they made a come-back following the neutralization of 12 high value ISWAP commanders in Mobbar LGA in a week-long air and ground operations https://t.co/ih9G4FUbt9 pic.twitter.com/raxn93MGaQ — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) April 16, 2021

The Nigerian Army has said 13 ISWAP commanders were also killed by the troops and the air component of Operation Lafiya Dole.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig-Gen Mohammed Yerima, had stated that the terrorists were killed while attempting to loot food items in a store belonging to the United Nations and the UN drugs and ambulance.

The army spokesman had confirmed that some public properties were burnt in the town.

He had said, "A senior Commander of ISWAP, Bukar Gana Fitchmeram (aka Abu Aisha), and scores of his fighters who were on a revenge mission at Damasak, fell to the firepower of Nigerian troops Thursday. The terrorist and his soldiers met their waterloo as they made a come-back following the neutralisation of 12 high-value ISWAP commanders in Mobbar LGA.

"The deadly air strikes conducted on Tudun Wulgo, Zari and Tumbun Alhaji, Kusuma, Sigir in Ngala and Arijallamari, in Abadam, Marte and Ngala Local government Areas, led to the killing of top ISWAP Leaders. The Commanders who perished in the airstrikes included; Mohammad Fulloja, Ameer Mallam Bello, Ba'a kaka Tunkushe, Abu Muktar Al -Ansari, Ameer Abba Kaka, Abu Huzaifa, Ameer Modu Kwayem, while Goni Mustapha, who was the Chief Imam of the ISWAP, escaped with bullet wounds. See Also Insurgency Boko Haram Killed Three Soldiers, Some Civilians In Damasak Attack – Nigerian Army

"Troops' artillery bombardment and airstrikes on April 6 also resulted in eliminating two top ISWAP leaders, including Abu-Rabi and Muhammed Likita, as well as scores of their troops and bodyguards around the axis of Kusuma, Sigir in Ngala and Arijallamari in Abadam Local Government Areas.

"The terrorists' storage facilities that housed weapons used to conduct several attacks were also targeted and destroyed in the air raid by the Air Component of Operation Lafita Dole."