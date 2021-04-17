Help, I’m Dying Of Hunger – Kaduna “Sex Party” Restaurant Owner Cries Out

Aishatu Yakubu, the embattled owner of the Kaduna State-based restaurant, which the state government demolished for allegedly hosting a sex party, has cried out for help.

The owner of the facility, known as Asher Kings and Queen Restaurant, asked good spirited Nigerians to come to her aid for help due to hunger and starvation.

Yakubu insisted that she knew nothing about the allegation which led to the demolition of her restaurant business premises, the only means of livelihood for herself and her three children.

In December 2020, Aisha’s restaurant was demolished by the state government over an alleged plan to organize a sex party, a notice posted on social media by a boy who later claimed ignorance.

In a video obtained by SaharaReporters on Saturday, Yakubu lamented that she had put everything into her demolished restaurant business as a single parent of three.

The woman added that she lacked the resources and means to prosecute the state government for defamation of character and destruction of her restaurant business and all the properties.

Earlier, Aisha revealed that the police collected the sum of N120,000 from her as money for bail for her workers and the tracking of the social media poster of the alleged sex party notice, but the police had yet to refund the money to her.

Looking lean and emaciated, Aisha said that life had become unbearable, distasteful and meaningless for her and her children after the unjust demolition of her restaurant business, and she was now begging for help.

She asked for help to keep her body and soul together until the determination of the case in court to feed herself and her kids and cater to their school fees.

When contacted, Aisha confirmed the video footage while decrying her inability to get money for her children; Uwana Edem; Son, Daniel Edem and Christabel Edem.