#PantamiResign: Angry Nigerians Ask Buhari To Sack Communications Minister

The Nigerian Twitter community also said the minister could not be trusted with the data of Nigerians.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

More than 30,000 Nigerians on social media have called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, over his alleged link with terrorist groups, Taliban and Al-Qaeda.

The Nigerian Twitter community also said the minister could not be trusted with the data of Nigerians, especially with the ongoing National Identification Number and Subscriber Identity Module integration exercise under his watch.

Isa Pantami

In a viral video recorded many years ago, which his lawyer, Michael Numa, later confirmed, the minister was seen engaging the late Boko Haram leader, Mohammed Yusuf, in a public debate.

Pantami, an Islamic scholar, had also once declared that he was always happy when infidels were massacred.

The hashtag #PantamiResign has since been trending online, having over 30,000 retweets as of Friday evening.

@YemieFASH wrote, "A terrorist apologist is not worthy of being a government official. #PantamiResign"

"This Pantami issue is far more serious than we treat it to be. I had this nightmare last night where Boko Haram had the data and location details of every single Nigerian, including the president. Pantami has to resign and answer the law. We're in danger!! #PantamiResign," @MOMPERE55 stated. See Also News #PantamiResign Trends On Twitter As Nigerians Call For Sacking Of Minister Over Pro-terrorism Comments 0 Comments 22 Hours Ago

@mrflairr also tweeted, "Whether Nigeria is a serious country or not, we are calling for the resignation of Pantami immediately. All of us need to make this trend and put pressure on the government to achieve this. #PantamiResign"

"Pantami having access to NIN of all Nigerian citizens is the same thing as Osama Bin Laden having access to our homes, especially the kitchen…Pantami resignation is not an attack on the Arewa people; it's a preventive measure to kill Osama Bin Laden again. #PantamiResign" wrote @Ugonna37489321.

@DrOlufunmilayo, however, said President Muhammadu Buhari, who returned to the country on Thursday from London, might not be aware of the calls for the resignation of the minister.

"The funny thing about this whole #PantamiResign situation is that Buhari may not even be aware at all," the user tweeted.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plan To Marry Our Daughters, Kill Our Sons – Kaduna Parents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram EXPOSED: Nigerian Army Publishes Old Photos Of Destroyed Boko Haram Vehicles To Claim Damasak Victory
0 Comments
45 Minutes Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Abductors Of Afaka Students Demand N500 Million Ransom — Parents
0 Comments
19 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Islam I Support Terrorist Groups Like Taliban, Al-Qaeda, Not Boko Haram— Minister Pantami
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Nigeria’s Attorney General, Malami Collapses In Sokoto, Hospitalised
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Former Bauchi Lawmaker Declines Nigerian Government's Appointment
0 Comments
17 Hours Ago
Economy Cement Price Soar in South-East
0 Comments
2 Hours Ago
Corruption Nine Governors Diverting Local Government Funds, NULGE Says, Plans Protests
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Islam Sharia Will Be Allowed In Oduduwa Republic, Igboho's Aide Replies MURIC
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Elections Why There Will Be No Election In Yorubaland In 2023, Igboho’s Aide, Koiki Says
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Governor Makinde Sacks Ladoke Akintola University Vice Chancellor
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Insecurity Bandits Plan To Marry Our Daughters, Kill Our Sons – Kaduna Parents
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Boko Haram FLASHBACK: Nigerian Government Is The Biggest Sponsor Of B'Haram – Buhari
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
LABOR/WORKERS' RIGHTS Angry Workers Block Nasarawa Deputy Governor’s Convoy Over Unpaid Salaries
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad