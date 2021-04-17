Police Disrupt Yoruba Nation Rally In Ibadan, Take Over Venue

Policemen stopping and searching individuals who were also going to their businesses along the road linking the hall.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

Armed police officers on Saturday morning disrupted a planned mega rally in support of the Yoruba self-determination struggle, which was scheduled to take off from Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State.

SaharaReporters learnt that scores of police officers took over the Mapo ancient hall where the rally was to begin.

As of 9.30 am, SaharaReporters observed the policemen stopping and searching individuals who were also going to their businesses along the road linking the hall.

Some young Nigerians were seen inside a Toyota Camry shouting, “Yoruba nation is inevitable” while the policemen watched.

The invitation sent to SaharaReporters for the event had indicated that the rally was to commence by 9am.

The invitation reads, “Reminder; Attention, editors, producers, correspondents and reporters; invitation to Yoruba nation’s mega rally for self-determination to be led by Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye on Saturday.

“The Convergence Point is Mapo Hall, Ibadan, Oyo State and time is 9 am. There will be a World press conference by South and Middle Belt Leaders by 1pm at Ajagungbade Avenue, New Bodija, Ibadan.”

The rally is being powered by a group, Ilana Omo Oodua.

The convener of the rally Prof. Banji Akintoye, could not be reached for comments at the time of this report.

