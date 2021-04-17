Teenager Stabs Friend To Death Over Phone In Adamawa

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 17, 2021

A teenager has stabbed to death his 21-year-old friend said to have stolen his N55,000 mobile phone, police in Adamawa said.

The 18-year-old Abdulkarrm was arrested after he stabbed Ayuba Hassan in Mubi.

According to Daily Trust, Abdulkarim told journalists that he and two other friends had gone home to bed after a failed attempt to steal jerry cans of petrol from a filling station in Mubi.

He said he realised his mobile phone was missing when he woke up at night, and his two friends told him only Ayuba visited the house while he was asleep.

When he confronted Ayuba the next day, an argument ensued, which degenerated into a heated argument.

Then the duo, accompanied by two of their friends, agreed to go to the riverside and fight.

Abdulkarim further stated that on their way to the riverside, Ayuba threw a stone at him, prompting him to pull out a knife and stab him twice in the hand and chest.

As soon as Ayuba collapsed and died, the suspect said he fled the murder scene, leaving his victim in a pool of blood.

The Police Public Relations Officer in Adamawa, DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the suspect would be charged to court as soon as the investigation was concluded.

