"We Can't Visit Other Countries"—Nigerians In Mexico Beg Aregbesola To Intervene After Three-year Passport Renewal Delay

The Nigerian Community in Mexico has decried the failure of the Nigerian Embassy in the country to renew their passports three years after the embassy collected their data.

Some of the affected Nigerians, who spoke to SaharaReporters, noted that their passports had expired. They could not visit other countries because of the over three-year delay in renewal.

Rauf Aregbesola

They added that the authorities seemed not to be bothered by the issue, which had restricted the life and businesses of many of them.

In a save-our-soul request, the Nigerians in Mexico lamented that many of them were not planning to visit Nigeria yet and should therefore have their passports renewed in the country.

"We need passport renewal, and we have not got anything after over three years of putting down our names with the Embassy of Nigeria in Mexico. Our passports have expired and we can't visit other countries because we do not have valid passports except when we visit Nigeria," one of the Nigerians told SaharaReporters.

"Many of us do not plan to visit Nigeria now. Can you help publish this information? Can you help us bring this to the attention of the authorities in the country."