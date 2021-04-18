BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers

The Nigerian Army said on Sunday that it had arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant who led the terrorists to attack the base of the 27 Task Force Brigade at Kamuya in Yobe State, where military equipment was burnt and three personnel killed.

In a release obtained by SaharaReporters, the army noted on Sunday that the suspect, Modu Ari, confessed that he engaged in spying activities and his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops’ positions in Yobe on Friday morning.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig Gen Mohammed Yerima, said, “Troops of Operation Lafiya Dole have arrested a suspected Boko Haram informant whose spying activities and that of his accomplices were responsible for the attacks on troops position by terrorists in Kamuya, Yobe State.

“The informant who was identified as Modu Ari was apprehended by troops of 27 Task Force Brigade. On interrogation, he confessed to have revealed troops' movements and position to his Boko Haram collaborators. Investigation is, however, ongoing to unravel the network of local informants whose nefarious activities have endangered troops on clearance operations around the fringes of Timbuktu Triangle.

“The unfortunate sabotage of troops’ movement by Ari and his accomplices made it possible for the terrorists to attack the rear element of troops on patrol. Though the attack was swiftly repelled by troops from the Tactical Headquarters of 27 Task Force Brigade and Army Super Camp 3 Buratai, troops suffered some casualties.

“In spite of the setback, the Chief of Army Staff has encouraged troops of Operation Tura Takaibango to keep their fighting spirit up and to remain dedicated in the effort to flush out the remnants of the terrorists as quickly as possible. He charged them not to relent even in the face of gross unpatriotic acts of some locals who are snitching on their movements and positions.”

SaharaReporters on Saturday exclusively reported how the Boko Haram insurgents launched a major attack on the base of the special forces of the 27 Task Force Brigade, located in the area, killing three soldiers while about 171 others reportedly fled the base or are missing in action.

Military sources had told SaharaReporters that the insurgents destroyed heavy military equipment, and shared photographs of gun trucks razed by the insurgents.

“The terrorists attacked us on Friday morning. They attacked the military base and burnt it down. Three soldiers were killed, one injured while about 171 are missing. The base is deserted but we have called in for reinforcements,” a military source had said.

“One Camel MRAP was burnt, one 105MMPH Artillery gun burnt, one Conqueror and one T72 tank were also burnt. The terrorists also set the camp ablaze,” another source had revealed.

SaharaReporters had learnt that the terrorists were aided by local informants and sympathisers and attacked the military base.