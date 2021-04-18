Defence Minister, Chief Of Defence Staff, Other Service Chiefs Storm Maiduguri Over Terrorist Activities

The minister and his team had a closed-door meeting with component commanders at the theatre headquarters during the visit.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2021

The Minister of Defence, Maj. Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), on Sunday, arrived in Maiduguri on an assessment visit, accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Lucky Irabor and the other service chiefs.

The minister and his team were at the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, where the Theatre Commander, Maj. Gen. Farouq Yahaya, lauded the sustained commitment shown to the operations of the theatre by the minister, chief of defence staff and service chiefs.

He said the troops were grateful for the minister’s visit to interact with them, noting that immediately after their appointments, the service chiefs, led by the chief of defence staff, visited the theatre and had been doing so regularly.

Yahaya explained that apart from collective visits by the service chiefs, led by chief of defence staff, the service chiefs also visited individually to ensure smooth operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that the minister and his team had a closed-door meeting with component commanders at the theatre headquarters during the visit.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Military BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Stop Punishing Innocent People In Benue For Killing Of Soldiers By Bandits, ACF Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Boko Haram Boko Haram Insurgents Burn Army Base In Yobe, Kill Three Soldiers, 171 Others Missing
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
CRIME Gunmen Kill Traders In Fresh Imo Attack
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Boko Haram UN Suspends Operations In Dikwa, Damasak After Boko Haram Attacks, Relocates Staff
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Scandal I Employed More Christians Than Muslims As My Staff – Isa Pantami Reacts To Terrorism Allegation
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Buhari Government Suspends Adeboye's Helicopter From Flying
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Islam FLASHBACK: We Are All Happy When Unbelievers Are Killed—Minister Pantami
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Christianity I Foresee Deaths Of Nigerian, Ivory Coast Presidents, Pray For Them —Cleric
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Clash Over Creation Of Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Politics Security Experts React To Pantami's Plea Over Pro-Taliban, Al-Qaeda Comments
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Military BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
PUBLIC HEALTH Over 8,400 Nigerians Experience Reactions After COVID-19 Vaccination
0 Comments
14 Hours Ago
News Confusion As Wife, Others Find Auchi Polytechnic Dean Dead In Office
0 Comments
3 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen Attacks: ESN Operatives Will Soon Invade Northern States, Says IPOB
0 Comments
6 Hours Ago
Accident How Nasarawa Groom Was Crushed To Death On Wedding Day
0 Comments
5 Hours Ago
Military Stop Punishing Innocent People In Benue For Killing Of Soldiers By Bandits, ACF Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
4 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad