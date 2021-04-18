Encourage Inter-Ethnic Marriages To Prevent Secession – Lai Mohammed Tells Religious, Traditional Leaders

He added that the Nigerian government was working hard to improve national security and prevent all secession tendencies.

by SaharaReporters, New York Apr 18, 2021

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has urged religious and traditional rulers to encourage inter-ethnic marriages in order to douse the tension of secession.

The minister added that those who support separation and secession will be the first to run away when any problem starts.

Lai Mohammed

Mohammed, who spoke on Sunday in Lagos when he appeared on Bond FM radio programme, “Ibi Abasede”, urged Nigerians not to listen to promoters of secession.

He added that the Nigerian government was working hard to improve national security and prevent all secession tendencies.

He said, “That we have ethnicity issues; it is not new. Indigenous People of Biafra, Boko Haram and farmer-herders clashes are not new; all we must do is to look for the way forward. We are aware of them, the government is working. Secession is not the way out of our challenges. You don’t cure headache by beheading the patient. The things that unite us in Nigeria are more than what separate us.

“Religious leaders and traditional leaders are to encourage what the constitution says about inter-ethnic marriages to forestall secession. Those who support separation and secession will be the first to run away when any problem starts.

“We should not listen to them as many of them have about four passports of other countries,” he said. 

According to him, if the children of the poor are hungry and not educated, the rich will not be able to sleep.

He added that the meeting also recommended the recruitment of more policemen and more training for security personnel.

“The stakeholders also recommended that security operatives be equipped with modern equipment to boost efficiency necessary to win the trust and confidence of the people,” he said. 

Mohammed said the stakeholders recommended state police and the need for the National Assembly and state assemblies to support it “because all security is local”. He added that the meeting also recommended that traditional leaders should be encouraged to perform their assigned roles in line with the 1979 constitution.

He said the group also recommended giving autonomy to local governments and allowing their statutory allocations to go directly to them for security, education and infrastructural development at the grassroots.

“The stakeholders also recommended the establishment of ranches and grazing reserves with necessary amenities such as water, education and healthcare facilities for humans and livestocks,” Mohammed further said.

Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad
SaharaReporters, New York

You may also like

Read Next

Politics Yoruba Groups Clash Over Creation Of Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen Attacks: ESN Operatives Will Soon Invade Northern States, Says IPOB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections You’re Enemies Of Your People If You Participate In 2023 Elections—Secession Agitators Tell Southern, Middle Belt Politicians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Breaking News BREAKING: Pantami Renounces Controversial Comments On Al Qaeda, Taliban
0 Comments
1 Day Ago
Politics Security Experts React To Pantami's Plea Over Pro-Taliban, Al-Qaeda Comments
0 Comments
20 Hours Ago
Politics PDP Faction Suspends Ex-Kano Governor, Kwankwaso
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad

Trending Now

Travel Buhari Government Suspends Adeboye's Helicopter From Flying
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Military BREAKING: Army Arrests Informant Who Led Boko Haram To Burn Yobe Base, Kill Soldiers
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
News Confusion As Wife, Others Find Auchi Polytechnic Dean Dead In Office
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
Islam FLASHBACK: We Are All Happy When Unbelievers Are Killed—Minister Pantami
0 Comments
21 Hours Ago
Christianity I Foresee Deaths Of Nigerian, Ivory Coast Presidents, Pray For Them —Cleric
0 Comments
16 Hours Ago
Military Stop Punishing Innocent People In Benue For Killing Of Soldiers By Bandits, ACF Tells Nigerian Army
0 Comments
10 Hours Ago
News Lawyer’s Corpse Disappears From Mortuary During Burial In Cross River
0 Comments
7 Hours Ago
Police Road Transport Workers Threaten Violent Showdown With Police In Oyo
0 Comments
11 Hours Ago
Politics Yoruba Groups Clash Over Creation Of Oduduwa Republic
0 Comments
15 Hours Ago
Politics Herdsmen Attacks: ESN Operatives Will Soon Invade Northern States, Says IPOB
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Elections You’re Enemies Of Your People If You Participate In 2023 Elections—Secession Agitators Tell Southern, Middle Belt Politicians
0 Comments
9 Hours Ago
#EndSARS #EndSARS: How Policemen Took Turns To Beat Me Up, Says Mr Macaroni
0 Comments
12 Hours Ago
Interested in Advertising? Sponsored Ad