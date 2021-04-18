EndSARS: How Policemen Took Turns To Beat Me Up, Says Mr Macaroni

Popular Nigerian online comedian, Debo Adebayo, otherwise known as Mr Macaroni, has taken to his verified Twitter account to reveal the ordeal he faced when he was arrested by the police during one of the #EndSARS protests.

Following the October 20, 2020 shootings at the Lekki Tollgate, many people kicked against the recommendation for reopening the tollgate.

The comedian was among those who participated in the protest against the reopening of the tollgate. He was subsequently arrested along with 40 other protesters for defying the Lagos State directive against the protest.

The protesters were later granted N100,000 bail each and arraigned on charges bordering on flouting the COVID-19 protocols on public gatherings and ‘breaking an order not to protest’.

However, comedian stated that while he was in custody, policemen took turns to beat him because he is ‘Mr Macaroni’.

In a series of tweets, he further noted that he would take the case to court.

That very day, I swore never to stop using my platform to call out the evil that the police do. If they can do that to someone people know, imagine what they do to hundreds of thousands of unknown Nigerians.

“We are in court though. We filed since last month; Aluta Continua. When I was at Adeniji police station, the police officers took turns to beat me up. They were even calling themselves to come and beat ‘Mr Macaroni’.

“They said in my life when next I hear police, I will run! One said if not that people would ask about me, he would have killed me. I should promote the same police institution that oppresses Nigerians? The majority of police officers are just there to steal, rob, harass, brutalise and oppress the people. We see it happen every day.

You swore an oath to protect, yet you kill and destroy. Zero conscience! Every day, there is always one negative report or the other about the Nigeria Police.

”According to him, the police have turned themselves into criminals; robbing, oppressing and doing everything in their power to make life miserable for the average Nigerian.