Herdsmen Attacks: ESN Operatives Will Soon Invade Northern States, Says IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra says it will resist the Fulani domination in the Southeastern region of the country.

It also vowed to kill members of the Miyetti Allah herders allegedly planning to relocate to the region in a bid to protect their cattle.

The secessionist group reiterated further that it will soon expand the operations of its security wing to the Northern part of the country, while stating that it could no longer tolerate provocative utterances from herders.



IPOB stated this in a statement it released through its spokesman, Emma Powerful on Sunday.



The pro-Biafra group was reacting to an earlier statement made by the Miyetti Allah to deploy its armed members to protect their cattle investment in Igbo land.



Reacting through the statement, IPOB said such an utterance was perfidious to the governors of the South-East region and the entire people.



“The attention of the Indigenous Peoples of Biafra, IPOB, has been drawn to the threat by Miyetti Allah to deploy 5, 000 jihadists to Biafra land to protect their cows and herders following the floating of Ebubeagu security outfit by South-East governors. We consider this utterance an insult to the entire Biafra and won't tolerate it despite our grievances against the treacherous South-East governors and the political elite.



“The South-East governors must understand that the federal government of Nigeria sponsored Miyetti Allah to make this reckless utterance. The earlier they understand that IPOB is not their problem, the better. They should stop betraying us but appreciate our sacrifices in the defence of our ancestral land.



“The Miyetti Allah and their terrorist group should know that they shouldn't play God forever. They are trying to provoke Eastern Security Network and IPOB to take drastic action. IPOB and ESN are running out of patience with their insults. They should retrace their steps now! Let them come we are waiting for them. Soon they will see ESN in the North,” the statement said.



The group vowed to recalled how the Fulani conquered Hausa land in the early 17th century, warning that an attempt by Miyetti Allah to do a similar thing in the South-East will lead to their eventual end.



“Fulani terrorists are thinking that Biafra land is easy to penetrate the way they penetrated Hausa land and conquered them in 1804. If Miyetti Allah and their sponsors in Aso Rock attempt to do in Biafra land what they did in Hausa land, they will regret their actions. ESN and IPOB and prepared for them. They can intimidate South-East governors but they can't intimidate IPOB and ESN. No inch of Biafra land will be relinquished to Fulani jihadists.



“If Miyetti Allah jihadists step into our land they will be like abandoned corpses in the bushes and forests in our territory. Nigerians can melt before Miyetti Allah but not IPOB and ESN. Miyetti Allah must not try IPOB and ESN because they cannot withstand our venom.



“We hereby declare an end to open grazing throughout Biafra territory. If we get any cow grazing openly on our farms again, both the cow and the murderous herder shall not live to tell their experience,” the statement added.

